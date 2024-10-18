What to do if your iPhone or Android smartphone gets stolen?

A lost, stolen, or compromised smartphone today means we are in serious trouble. Most people have everything related to their personal and professional lives stored on their phones, a fact that criminals are well aware of.

Cybersecurity risks resulting from a lost or stolen smartphone

Unauthorized data access: If someone finds or steals your smartphone, they may have access to sensitive personal information, including contacts, messages, emails, and photos.

Financial theft and account compromise: Access to banking apps, payment services, and saved credentials allows thieves to compromise your online accounts and mess with your finances.

Compromised 2FA: Smartphones are frequently used for two-factor authentication (2FA). Losing a device could grant attackers access to autehntication codes, jeopardizing the security of a variety of online accounts.

Loss of sensitive work-related information: Sensitive information stored on the phone, such as client data or confidential work-related documents, could be accessed and abused.

Social engineering: Data from lost/stolen mobile phones can be used to manipulate other persons into sharing sensitive information.

Potential legal issues: Losing a mobile phone can lead to legal problems if the device is later used for illegal activities.

In case your mobile phone is stolen, here are some important steps to take:

Use remote wiping and tracking features

Report the loss to your mobile provider

Change your passwords

File a police report

Contact your bank and credit card companies

How to remotely wipe your iPhone

If you have sensitive information on your phone, remote wiping could be the only solution to stop it from falling into the wrong hands.

This is how you can do it on an iPhone:

1. Log in to iCloud through a web browser using your Apple ID and password.

2 . Select the device in the All Devices list on the left.

3. Click erase this device.

If your device is online, with a connection to the internet, the remote erase process will start after you follow the onscreen instructions. If your device is offline, the remote erase will begin the next time it is online.

How to remotely wipe or lock your Android device

The same action can be performed if you have an Android device, allowing you to erase or lock your device through the Find My Device website or app.

To secure or erase an Android device, make sure the device:

Has power

Is connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi

Is signed in to a Google Account

Has Find My Device turned on

Is visible on Google Play

Find My Device works on devices running Android 9 and above.

You can access Find My Device via the web, an Android device, or by using a friend’s Android device in guest mode. If you manage multiple devices, select device you want to reset or remove.

Once you select the device, choose secure or erase device.

These steps will permanently erase all data from your device, though they may not affect SD cards. Once the device is wiped, its location will no longer be accessible through Find My Device.

Google recently added more options in case of theft, such as Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, which are aimed at giving users a way to quickly lock down their devices if they’ve been compromised.

Theft Detection Lock uses Google AI to sense when someone snatches your phone from your hand and tries to run away. Using on-device machine learning, Theft Detection Lock analyzes various signals from your device to identify possible theft attempts. If the algorithm detects a potential theft while your device is unlocked, it automatically locks the screen to prevent unauthorized access.

The Offline Device Lock activates when someone steals your phone and disables the internet to stop location tracking. If an unlocked device remains offline for an extended period, this feature locks the screen to prevent unauthorized use.

With the Remote Lock feature, you can lock your phone’s screen using just your phone number and a quick security challenge from any device. Remote Lock secures your device while you regain access through Android’s Find My Device – which lets you secure, locate or remotely wipe your device.

Google will make the new tools available through a Google Play services update.

By taking quick action and using built-in security tools, you can limit the damage and keep your sensitive data safe.