ImmuniWeb reports double-digit growth and platform advances

ImmuniWeb has hit another all-time sales record in 2025, while successfully sustaining double-digit year-over-year (YoY) growth and remaining profitable.

During 2025, the company announced 4 major updates to the ImmuniWeb AI Platform.

All products for web, mobile, and API security testing were enhanced with AI-specific testing capabilities, covering the full scope from OWASP Top 10 to LLM vulnerabilities.

ImmuniWeb has also been continually improving its Community Edition with numerous new features and novel functionalities, including testing for post-quantum encryption (PQC) readiness.

Last year, SGS conducted annual audits to assess the company’s corporate compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards. Both audits revealed zero minor and zero major non-conformities, thereby evidencing ImmuniWeb’s commitment to corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

In 2026, ImmuniWeb will continue serving as a contributor to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), bringing unique data from nearly half a billion security tests of Internet-facing IT assets that the company continually collects for internal research purposes.

Monthly live and on-demand webinars attracted over 10,000 participants from more than 75 countries in 2025, demonstrating growing global interest in the company’s technology and products.

“2025 was an amazing year for our great company and our amazing team despite the global economic and political uncertainty. We managed to successfully overcome both business and technical challenges and convincingly prove the maturity and excellence of our technology and business model on the highly competitive cybersecurity market,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO & Chief Architect at ImmuniWeb.

“This year, our ambitions are even bigger: we plan to launch several new products and make other important announcements that will certainly excite our customers and partners from over 50 countries. While the international business landscape remains unprecedently complex, demand for our award-winning products continues to surge amid the end of AI hype on the market. Our customers and partners are interested in practical value and benefits that AI-driven solutions can bring to their cybersecurity programs. At ImmuniWeb, we have exactly what they need: tangible deliverables and measurable value to justify the ongoing development of our proprietary AI models,” Kolochenko added.