Samsung tackles shoulder surfing on Galaxy devices

Our phones hold our most personal details, and we use them everywhere. On the bus, in elevators, and while waiting in line, screens are often visible to people nearby. The closer phones align with daily habits, the more persistent privacy concerns become.

Samsung is taking steps to address these concerns with a new privacy feature planned to help keep screen activity out of view in public places. The company says it will be coming to Galaxy devices very soon.

“It took over five years of engineering, testing, and refining to get here. We studied how people use their phones, what they consider private, and how security should feel in everyday life. The result is a fusion of hardware and software calibrated to protect you without getting in your way of what Galaxy can deliver,” Samsung said.

The feature can be adjusted to offer extra protection for certain apps or when entering access details for private areas of the phone. Several visibility settings allow users to choose how much of the screen stays hidden, depending on the situation.

Users can also protect specific elements, including notification pop-ups. The system allows fine-tuning or can be turned off when needed, giving people more control over how their information appears in public.