Apple’s new privacy feature limits how precisely carriers track your location

Apple users are already accustomed to managing app-level location permissions, and a new privacy feature in iOS 26.3 extends that control to cellular networks. Called Limit Precise Location, it reduces the amount of fine-grained location data that iPhones share with carriers.

How it works

Cellular networks collect location data by analyzing which network towers your device connects to as it moves. If you enable the Precise Location setting, the information your device shares with the cellular network becomes limited. This enhances your location privacy by allowing the network to identify only the neighborhood you are currently in, rather than your exact address.

“This setting affects only the location data available to cellular networks. It doesn’t impact the location data that you share with apps through Location Services. For example, it has no impact on sharing your location with friends and family with Find My,” Apple says.

Availability

The service is available only on certain devices, such as iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, or iPad Pro (M5) Wi-Fi + Cellular, that have iOS 26.3 or later installed. The Precise Location setting is available only in a few countries and on selected carriers.

How to turn the setting on or off

To turn the Precise Location setting on or off, go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options, then scroll down to Limit Precise Location. Turn the setting on or off as needed. You may be prompted to restart your device.