Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 3, 2026

Application Security Engineer

Liebherr Group | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will As an Application Security Engineer, you will implement and automate application security testing, perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, and work closely with developers to remediate issues and enforce secure coding practices. You will monitor and respond to application security threats while maintaining security documentation and compliance requirements.

Application Security Expert – Information Systems

HCLTech | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Expert – Information Systems, you will perform cyber risk analyses, approve application security architectures, and provide secure-by-design guidance for IT projects and internet-exposed assets. You will analyze vulnerabilities, manage security services such as DevSec pipelines and IAM, execute operational controls, assess gaps against standards, produce security metrics, and collaborate across teams to support the IS and Security functions.

Cyber Incident Responder

UBS | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Incident Responder, you will handle security incidents end to end, from identification and containment through eradication and recovery. You will perform forensic analysis of systems, accounts, networks, and malware, act as a key engagement point within major incident management, and support response strategies for severe incidents and critical attack scenarios.

Cyber Security Principal Engineer

Hoare Lea | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Principal Engineer, you will work within a specialist consultancy to engage clients, understand requirements, and deliver high-quality reports, designs, and tender documentation. You will provide deep expertise in ICT and OT networks within commercial buildings, advise on securing building systems through segmentation, secure protocols, and lifecycle controls, and guide clients toward a more resilient security ecosystem.

Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigations, Associate Director DFIR

Control Risks | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigations, Associate Director DFIR, you will lead forensic incident response engagements, providing expert scoping, data collection, and investigative analysis for clients. You will support adjacent teams across regions, deliver high-quality and defensible outputs, proactively anticipate client needs, foster collaboration and innovation, and help convert enquiries into opportunities and proposals.

Executive Director, Application Security Architect

Sony Pictures Entertainment | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Executive Director, Application Security Architect, you will lead security design reviews across application, data, and cloud domains. You will assess risks, define security standards, ensure systems comply with Sony’s requirements, and recommend secure design patterns and best practices.

Lead, Cyber Security Engineer

TAQA Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Lead, Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, integrate, and optimize SIEM/SOAR platforms to improve threat detection, incident response, and operational efficiency. You will manage configurations, rules, and compliance requirements, provide technical account management, and administer users, log sources, and system troubleshooting to ensure reliable security operations.

Lead Offensive Engineer

McKesson | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Offensive Engineer, you will ead complex red team engagements to simulate attacks across infrastructure, applications, and data. You will translate security objectives into offensive strategies, develop and execute vulnerability discovery methodologies, clearly report findings to technical and non-technical stakeholders, recommend remediation actions, and lead purple team exercises.

Lead Product Security Engineer

Dematic | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Product Security Engineer, you will ntegrate and operationalize cloud security tooling to build a cohesive security platform. You will advance highly automated product security capabilities, respond to and remediate prioritized security alerts, support application teams in embedding cloud security across the SDLC, and proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities across cloud infrastructure and applications.

Lead/Senior Cyber Threat Analyst

Peoplebank | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Lead/Senior Cyber Threat Analyst, you will produce cyber threat intelligence reporting aligned to national priorities, research and analyze threat actors, and fuse event data with all-source intelligence to identify emerging risks. You will recommend mitigations, maintain standard operating procedures, and build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and customers.

Lead Cybersecurity Engineer-AI

Chevron | India | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Cybersecurity Engineer-AI, you will embed secure-by-design principles into enterprise digital capabilities while serving as a subject matter expert in AI security. You will define security architectures for AI solutions, lead AI security research and proofs of concept, and develop SOPs and assessment checklists to support secure adoption of emerging technologies.

Network Security Architect

Siemens Energy | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Architect, you will design and implement secure OT and ICS network architectures, including SCADA, DCS, and PLC environments. You will lead IT/OT segmentation and access control strategies, define OT security standards and policies, and conduct risk and vulnerability assessments to strengthen protection of critical systems.

OT Security Architect

dormakaba | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Security Architect, you will design and implement advanced security solutions to protect OT and IoT environments and critical production systems. You will advise leadership on OT and IoT security strategy, conduct risk assessments, define security requirements for new systems, and respond to incidents to maintain operational resilience and continuity.

OT Cyber Security Engineer

Schneider Electric | India | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Engineer, you will interpret process control network architectures using the Purdue model to identify and manage cybersecurity devices. You will execute commissioning, upgrades, backups, and recovery for firewalls, switches, NMS, and backup systems, analyze security logs and alerts, and ensure compliance with RIL cybersecurity standards by identifying and remediating gaps in existing deployments.

Penetration Testing Team Lead

Check Point Software | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Testing Team Lead, you will lead and scale a global team of testers, fostering a high-performance culture through mentoring and collaboration. You will own end-to-end delivery quality and customer experience, support pre-sales and scoping, manage resources and utilization, drive operational excellence through KPIs and process improvements, and collaborate cross-functionally to support strategic objectives.

Principal Engineer – Security Architecture

RBC | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Engineer – Security Architecture, you will engineer and deploy automated security governance integrated into CI/CD pipelines from code commit to production. You will design reusable security architecture patterns for cloud and on-prem environments, build tools to automate policy enforcement, and lead the evaluation and integration of emerging security technologies.

Principal Product Security Engineer – Secure Software Development

Red Hat | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Product Security Engineer – Secure Software Development, you will define the long-term technical strategy for the SSD team while shaping the broader PSRD roadmap to balance security and developer velocity. You will act as the final escalation point for complex risks and architectural decisions, establish comprehensive secure development standards, and design secure CI/CD and build pipelines that ensure integrity and valid attestations.

Red Team Operator

AXA Group Operations | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will plan and execute advanced red team operations and adversary emulation to test defenses across people, processes, and technology. You will conduct penetration testing, perform vulnerability research and exploitation, and develop custom tools and scripts to demonstrate attack paths and drive actionable security improvements.

Security Firmware Engineer, Senior

Qualcomm | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Security Firmware Engineer, Senior, you will design and develop security software for AI accelerator cards, enabling trusted device assignment, secure lifecycle management, and interconnect security. You will implement SR-IOV–based isolated execution and attestation, integrate PCIe security protocols, and enforce secure boot, attestation, and security policies within Qualcomm’s trusted execution environment and security architecture.

Security Consultant, Red Team, Mandiant

Google | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Consultant, Red Team, Mandiant, you will you will identify security issues and design and implement controls, tools, and services to improve security. You will support and execute offensive cybersecurity engagements, work directly with clients to resolve issues, advise on remediation best practices, and collaborate with internal teams to expand and enhance client offerings.

Senior Cyber Defense Analyst

Abnormal AI | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Defense Analyst, you will monitor and triage security alerts, investigate and respond to incidents across endpoint, cloud, and identity environments, and perform root cause analysis with documented remediation. You will proactively hunt threats using MITRE ATT&CK, analyze anomalies across diverse telemetry sources, and collaborate with threat intelligence, while also improving automation, playbooks, and detection logic to strengthen security operations.

Senior Security Engineer

LemFi | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will secure and harden AWS infrastructure, implement and operate monitoring and detection capabilities, and embed security controls into CI/CD pipelines. You will maintain compliance and audit readiness, operate and tune SIEM for threat detection, and lead incident triage, response, and continuous improvement through playbooks and reviews.

Senior Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security

Sentry | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security, you will lead high-impact initiatives from concept through implementation to address critical security challenges. You will influence cross-company security objectives, evaluate scalable technologies to strengthen security posture, identify and mitigate threats and vulnerabilities, and enable teams to deliver solutions aligned with Secure-by-Design principles.

Senior Security Architect

Open Innovation AI | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect, you will design end-to-end security architecture for applications and hybrid cloud platforms while leading DevSecOps initiatives with automated CI/CD security controls. You will define security patterns for encryption, isolation, and zero trust, ensure regulatory compliance, and establish logging, monitoring, and documentation to support secure and scalable operations.

Senior IT Security Penetration Tester

Reserve Bank of Australia | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior IT Security Penetration Tester, you will identify vulnerabilities across web applications, infrastructure, mobile, and wireless systems. You will produce clear reports with remediation recommendations for technical and business teams and conduct targeted vulnerability research on high-value systems.

Senior SOC Analyst

BESTSECRET | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security events across cloud environments, optimize and create playbooks, and continuously improve detections and countermeasures. You will drive automation of responses and workflows, define detection rules, and identify hardening opportunities to help shape the future of the SOC.