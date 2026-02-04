Avast brings deepfake scam detection to Windows PCs and mobile devices

Avast announced the full international availability of Avast Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro on mobile devices, alongside the launch of Avast Deepfake Guard on Windows PCs, a new AI-powered feature designed to proactively analyze and detect malicious audio in video content. Together, these launches expand the Avast scam protection ecosystem, extending coverage across mobile and PC to help protect people from scams across text messages, calls, and video platforms.

Avast Deepfake Guard runs on Windows PCs and provides on-device protection, including support for the latest AI PCs from Intel and Qualcomm. By bringing AI-driven deepfake scam detection to devices people already own, Avast is expanding access to advanced protection at a time when scam deepfakes are becoming more convincing and widespread.

“Deepfakes are a serious threat, but they’re a symptom of a larger problem: deception,” said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. “AI-generated content on its own isn’t inherently harmful. The risk comes when scammers use it to create urgency, apply pressure, and take advantage of trust. That’s what Avast Deepfake Guard is built for: helping people understand when something may be manipulated and make safer decisions in the moment. By expanding Avast Scam Guardian globally on mobile, we’re empowering people worldwide to identify and avoid scam calls, texts and emails with confidence.”

As video becomes the default way people learn, communicate, and make decisions, scammers have followed the audience. In Q4 2025, across devices where the new Gen video scam detection was active, Gen Threat Labs detected 159,378 instances of unique deepfake scams that combined manipulated media with clear scam intent, showing how frequently they are being used for fraud.

YouTube accounts for the largest share of blocked deepfake-enabled scam videos on PCs, followed by Facebook and then X. Most deepfake scams also appear as part of normal viewing, not as downloads, attachments, or links, meaning they’re woven into everyday video consumption and hide in plain sight, making them harder to spot.

Avast Deepfake Guard detects scam deepfakes in real time on the device, improving speed and privacy, and warns you before you fall victim.