Microsoft launches LiteBox, a security-focused open-source library OS
Microsoft has released LiteBox, a project intended to function as a security-focused library OS that can serve as a secure kernel for protecting a guest kernel using virtualization hardware.
LiteBox was developed in collaboration with the Linux Virtualization Based Security (LVBS) project. The goal is to isolate and protect a normal guest kernel by running security-critical functionality in a separate, hardened environment.
Microsoft said LiteBox is implemented in Rust, a programming language often used in security-oriented software development due to its memory safety properties.
The project is available for free on GitHub.
