Microsoft brings project-focused AI agents into OneDrive

Teams often rely on shared document collections to track project history, decisions, and operational knowledge. To support this workflow, Microsoft introduced Agents in OneDrive, allowing users to create AI assistants built from selected files and folders.

The feature allows users to group project plans, meeting notes, technical specifications, presentations, and research materials into a single agent. The assistant can then respond to questions, summarize discussions, identify recorded decisions, and extract deadlines, ownership details, and action tasks.

Agents operate within a Copilot interface linked to the associated document collection. Each assistant is saved as a .agent file within OneDrive, which preserves the relationship between the AI assistant and its source material.

“Because agents stay tied to the content you select, they’re especially powerful for work that spans people, time, and files,” Rob Nunez, Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft, explained.

The company notes that getting started is simple and requires no special administrative setup. Users only need OneDrive on the web and a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Agents can be created by selecting up to 20 files or folders and providing instructions that guide the assistant’s responses.

Agents can also be shared with other users who have permission to access the underlying documents, allowing teams to retrieve information from the same document set.