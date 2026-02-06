New infosec products of the week: February 6, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Avast, Fingerprint, Gremlin, and Socure.

Gremlin launches Disaster Recovery Testing for zone, region, and datacenter failovers

Gremlin, the proactive reliability platform, launched Disaster Recovery Testing: a new product built to safely and efficiently test zone, region, and datacenter evacuations and failovers. These large-scale tests ensure businesses maintain digital resilience and business continuity when faced with cloud migrations, compliance concerns, and catastrophic events.

Fingerprint enables enterprises to tell trusted AI agents apart from bots and scrapers

Fingerprint has released Authorized AI Agent Detection, its new ecosystem of AI agents, including OpenAI, AWS AgentCore, Browserbase, Manus and Anchor Browser. The ecosystem enables enterprises to detect authorized agentic AI traffic with 100% certainty, allowing organizations to distinguish trusted, permissioned automation from malicious bots and scrapers.

Socure unifies identity, fraud, and program integrity for government at scale

Socure has released Socure for Government (SocureGov) RiskOS to help public sector organizations deliver simpler, faster, and more transparent digital identity verification and fraud prevention at scale.

Avast brings deepfake scam detection to Windows PCs and mobile devices

Avast announced the full international availability of Avast Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro on mobile devices, alongside the launch of Avast Deepfake Guard on Windows PCs, a new AI-powered feature designed to proactively analyze and detect malicious audio in video content. Together, these launches expand the Avast scam protection ecosystem, extending coverage across mobile and PC to help protect people from scams across text messages, calls, and video platforms.