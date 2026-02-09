Allama: Open-source AI security automation

Allama is an open-source security automation platform that lets teams build visual workflows for threat detection and response. It includes integrations with 80+ types of tools and services typical in security operations, including SIEM systems, endpoint detection and response products, identity providers, and ticketing systems.

The project supports alerts from many sources. Once alerts enter the platform, it uses a workflow engine and AI agents to enrich, triage, and act on the data. The integrations span categories such as communications channels, cloud infrastructure tools, and threat intelligence services.

AI agents and threat response

Allama includes AI-powered agents that process threat data and make decisions about actions to take. It supports externally hosted LLMs and self-hosted models through connectors such as Ollama. These agents are tied into automated responses that can enrich alerts, contain threats, create incident cases, and notify human responders.

The workflow engine uses a durable execution system that handles retries and state persistence. Security teams can execute isolated scripts in constrained environments, with audit logging and role-based access controls configured through the platform.

Use in security operations

Allama is suitable for SOC teams and managed service providers. Analysts can use workflows to reduce manual alert handling, track incidents from detection through resolution, and tie automated responses back to ticketing and communication systems. For service providers, multi-tenant architectures and APIs are part of the platform’s configuration options.

Deployment and architecture

The Allama repository includes deployment resources such as Docker configurations and scripts to run the platform locally. Requirements include containerization tools and modest compute and storage resources.

Security practices in the code base include support for authentication methods such as single sign-on and encrypted storage of secrets. Persistent storage uses a database with audit trails for execution history.

Allama is available for free on GitHub.

