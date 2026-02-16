Google patches Chrome vulnerability with in-the-wild exploit (CVE-2026-2441)

Google released a security update for Chrome to address a high-severity zero‑day vulnerability (CVE-2026-2441) on Friday.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2026-2441 exists in the wild,” the company said.

About CVE-2026-2441

CVE-2026-2441 is a use-after-free bug in the CSS processing component of Google Chrome, which allows a remote attacker “to execute arbitrary code inside a sandbox via a crafted HTML page.”

The vulnerability was reported by researcher Shaheen Fazim on February 11, 2026.

Whether a coincidence or not, came a day after Google shipped a fix for another use-after-free flaw in the same component that was also flagged by researchers.

As per usual, Google did not share more details about the fixed zero-day, nor details about its possible in-the-wild exploitation.

The fix has been shipped in Chrome 145.0.7632.75/76 for Windows/Mac and 144.0.7559.75 for Linux.

If automatic updates are enabled in Chrome, the security patch has likely already been downloaded – you only need to restart the browser for it to take effect. If you update manually, you should check for the latest version and install it as soon as possible.

