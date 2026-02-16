Vim 9.2 adds scripting updates, diff improvements, and experimental Wayland support

Vim 9.2 adds a range of incremental changes focused on scripting, usability, and cross-platform support. The update includes improvements to completion behavior, expanded Vim9 language features, and new options for diff mode.

Completion updates in insert mode

Vim 9.2 includes expanded completion behavior, including fuzzy matching support during insert-mode completion. Users can also complete words from registers using standard completion key sequences.

The release adds more flags and configuration options that control how completion matches are selected, ordered, and displayed.

Experimental Wayland support and XDG config path changes

On Linux and other Unix-like systems, Vim 9.2 adds experimental support for the Wayland display server, including graphical interface and clipboard integration.

The release also follows the XDG Base Directory Specification for configuration file locations. Vim configuration can now be stored under $HOME/.config/vim.

Windows GUI updates

On Windows, the graphical interface includes native dark mode support for menus and title bars. The release also includes higher-quality toolbar icons and improved fullscreen behavior.

Vim 9.2 also adds a vertical tab panel option, giving users another way to manage open buffers and tabs.

Vim9 scripting language additions

The Vim9 scripting language gains new constructs including enumerated types, generic functions, and a tuple data type. The release also expands class support, including protected constructors and additional method compilation support.

Built-in functions can now be used as object methods.

Diff mode improvements

Vim 9.2 includes updates to diff mode that change how modifications are aligned and displayed. The release adds a linematch algorithm to align changes between buffers using similar lines.

A new diffanchors option lets users define anchor points for independent diff sections. Additional options adjust how modified lines are highlighted and displayed.

Defaults and built-in learning tools

The release increases the default history setting to preserve more command and editing history entries. Other defaults related to cursor behavior, backspace handling, and diff settings were also adjusted.

Vim 9.2 also includes an interactive tutor plugin that can be launched from within the editor to guide users through core commands and workflows.