Pressure builds on Grok AI, Ireland launches investigation

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) opened an investigation into X over concerns that its Grok AI chatbot was used to generate sexualized deepfakes.

The investigation focuses on the apparent creation and publication of potentially harmful, non-consensual intimate or sexualised images on X using generative AI tools linked to the platform’s Grok LLM.

According to the regulator, the content may involve the personal data of users in the EU and EEA, including children. The probe will examine whether the company handled users’ data lawfully, put appropriate safeguards in place when deploying the AI tool, and assessed the risks linked to its use.

“The DPC has been engaging with X since media reports first emerged a number of weeks ago concerning the alleged ability of X users to prompt the @Grok account on X to generate sexualised images of real people, including children,” said Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle.

This is the latest in a series of investigations launched in the EU related to Grok.