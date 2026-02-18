Microsoft Edge 145 lands with major enterprise security upgrades

Microsoft has begun rolling out Edge 145 to the Stable release channel, adding several enterprise-focused security enhancements.

The update is being deployed in phases, with some features available through preview and targeted release programs.

Edge 145 brings expanded data protection capabilities to Edge for Business. The browser supports cross-tenant enforcement of Intune App Protection Policies through Intune Mobile Application Management. Organizations can apply data loss prevention controls to Edge work profiles even on devices managed by another tenant.

Inside the work profile, admins can enforce clipboard limits, apply watermarks, and require protected downloads. When data protection settings are applied, leak controls for screenshots and developer tools activate. Downloads initiated in Edge can be redirected to OneDrive for Business, preventing files from being stored locally and keeping sensitive data under organizational governance.

The release also introduces Watermarking Protection, which overlays persistent identifiers on sensitive content viewed in the browser. Protected Clipboard lets administrators define trusted copy and paste boundaries between managed cloud apps using Purview DLP policies.

Extension security gets additional attention in this update. Edge can detect and revoke malicious sideloaded extensions installed outside approved channels. The Edge management service adds extension monitoring, giving administrators visibility into extensions installed for managed users and the ability to handle blocked extension requests.

Edge 145 also improves how the built-in password manager handles related websites. The browser can group affiliated domains together using a new password affiliation service, which helps ensure the correct credentials are suggested when visiting connected properties such as account.microsoft.com and office.microsoft.com.

Administrators can control the feature through existing password management policies, including settings that disable password saving and autofill lookups if needed.

Further controls allow organizations to restrict profile editing and prevent web app installation from the browser. A Safe Hosting extension policy adds oversight for AI-generated application execution within Edge.