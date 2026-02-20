New infosec products of the week: February 20, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Compliance Scorecard, Impart Security, Redpanda, and Virtana.

Impart enables safe, in-app enforcement against AI-powered bots

Impart Security has launched Programmable Bot Protection, a runtime approach to bot defense that brings detection and enforcement together within the application. Impart makes enforcement operational by enabling teams to see what would be blocked before turning it on.

Compliance Scorecard v10 delivers context-driven AI for explainable compliance decisions

Compliance Scorecard announced the release of v10, introducing governed, audit-ready AI designed to support defensible compliance decision-making for managed service providers (MSPs). Compliance Scorecard v10 applies AI only within a structured system of validated context and controls. The platform is built on a simple premise: AI can only be trusted in compliance if the required context already exists. As a result, v10 treats AI as a governed system of decision support, not a conversational interface.

Virtana expands MCP Server to bring full-stack enterprise context to AI agents

Virtana announced the latest version of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, bringing full-stack enterprise visibility directly to AI agents and LLMs so machines can understand enterprise operations as complete systems rather than isolated signals.

Redpanda brings identity, policy control, and data governance to AI agents

Redpanda announced the availability of new core capabilities in the Redpanda Agentic Data Plane (ADP), including a centralized AI gateway, AI observability and evaluation via OpenTelemetry, AI agents, and unified authentication and authorization. Together, these features form a unified governance layer that allows enterprises to securely connect AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to live enterprise data with visibility and control.