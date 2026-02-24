Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 24, 2026

Application Security Engineer

Anthropic | USA | On-site

As an Application Security Engineer, you will secure AI products and internal tools by embedding security into the SDLC, conducting design reviews and threat modeling, and scaling secure code review practices. You will also lead vulnerability management efforts, building automation and prioritization workflows to drive effective remediation at scale.

Cloud Security Engineer

Matillion | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will secure cloud and SaaS infrastructure across deployment and detection layers, implementing controls for encryption, secret management, and network isolation. You will enhance protections for emerging AI workloads, develop detections for new threats through threat intelligence and automation, and serve as a first responder to triage and analyze security incidents.

Cloud Security Research Lead

Aryon Security | Israel | On-site

As a Cloud Security Research Lead, you will drive research initiatives focused on cloud misconfigurations, IAM risks, and emerging vulnerabilities, translating insights into scalable governance controls, product features, and preventative mechanisms. You will collaborate with Product, Engineering, and Solution teams to deliver end-to-end security solutions, engage directly with customers to validate outcomes, and lead architecture discussions while owning research projects from concept through execution.

Cybersecurity Pentester

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Pentester, you will conduct penetration testing on chargers, embedded controllers, and backend systems, using techniques such as brute force, code injection, malformed data, and hardware-based attacks like fault injection and side-channel analysis. You will identify vulnerabilities in EV charging protocols, document findings with remediation guidance, and support the development and maintenance of a distributed penetration testing lab.

Cyber Security Testing Lead

IVC Evidensia | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Cyber Security Testing Lead, you will design and execute end-to-end security testing, from basic scans to advanced adversarial simulations, while performing external attack surface management and threat hunting to uncover systemic risks. You will analyze and report findings to drive remediation, collaborate with IT and development teams, mentor internal testers, and oversee third-party testing providers to ensure alignment with internal standards.

Cyber Security Engineer

Racing Victoria Group | Australia | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will maintain and enhance security across hybrid cloud, on-prem, and SaaS environments by managing security controls and leading vulnerability management. You will respond to incidents, improve monitoring and detections, embed security-by-design into operations and projects, and support policies, documentation, and audit activities.

Identity and Access Management Lead, IT Security

University of Ottawa | Canada | On-site

As an Identity and Access Management Lead, IT Security, you will lead a team of senior analysts, providing technical guidance and overseeing planning and prioritization. You will design and deploy IAM solutions in collaboration with product and architecture teams, manage testing and production migrations, monitor risks, and drive effective troubleshooting and incident response.

Information Security

Etihad Credit Bureau | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security, you will support the implementation of enterprise-wide security and data governance frameworks, policies, and controls to strengthen the organization’s security posture. You will conduct audits, risk assessments, configuration reviews, and project security evaluations to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, while monitoring KPIs, KRIs, and operational metrics.

IT Security & Compliance Manager

The Adecco Group | Italy | On-site

As an IT Security & Compliance Manager, you will align local IT security practices with global standards, conduct risk assessments, and implement SOX-aligned and regulatory controls. You will oversee incident response coordination, monitor and strengthen security controls, and ensure projects comply with security, audit, and architectural requirements.

Linux and Application Security Administrator (Security Engineer IV)

Spectrum | USA | On-site

As a Linux and Application Security Administrator (Security Engineer IV), you will develop log correlation use cases to detect security events and lead the incident response lifecycle for cybersecurity incidents affecting databases and services. You will integrate scanning tools with SIEM and vulnerability management platforms, manage threat intelligence, and proactively hunt for risks across networks and systems.

Network Engineer III

Atlantic Health | USA | On-site

As a Network Engineer III, you will manage enterprise network infrastructure to ensure high performance, security, and availability. You will deploy and support EVPN/VXLAN, configure BGP and EIGRP, and maintain segmentation with VLANs and VRFs. Additionally, you will administer firewalls and VPNs, manage SD-WAN and BlueCat DDI services, and support secure remote access solutions.

Network & Infrastructure Security Lead

METRO | Germany | On-site

As a Network & Infrastructure Security Lead, you will design and enhance network and edge security architectures, including zero trust, SD-WAN, CASB, FWaaS, and IDS/IPS. You will implement system hardening and patch management, maintain firewall governance, and ensure strong threat detection, backup, and resilience capabilities.

Principal Cloud Security Architect

Alignerr | Canada | Remote

As a Principal Cloud Security Architect, you will evaluate large-scale cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and GCP, assessing architectures, IAM models, network segmentation, and security controls for risks and misconfigurations. You will identify privilege and design gaps, provide structured remediation guidance, and ensure alignment with security frameworks and best practices through ongoing cloud security assessments.

Principal Product Security Engineer – Software

Medtronic | Ireland | On-site

As a Principal Product Security Engineer – Software, you will integrate security across the product lifecycle for medical devices, OT/ICS, IoT, and enterprise systems, ensuring secure design within Agile teams. You will perform threat modeling and risk assessments, contribute to secure architecture and controls such as secure boot and data protection, and support security testing, including code reviews, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing, to maintain compliance and strengthen product security.

Product Security Architect

eOS | Israel | Hybrid

As a Product Security Architect, you will embed security across the SDLC by designing secure architectures, automating security testing, and promoting a security-first culture. You will lead threat modeling, code reviews, and vulnerability management, while building scalable tooling and processes to continuously reduce risk and strengthen product security.

Product Security Engineer

Boeing | USA | On-site

As a Product Security Engineer, you will support the integration of security and resiliency across the product lifecycle, from requirements through operations and support. You will help define system and supplier security requirements, contribute to secure architectures, and perform threat and risk assessments for embedded avionics products to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance resiliency.

Security Compliance Specialist

Prophecy | India | Hybrid

As a Security Compliance Specialist, you will lead the Information Security and Privacy compliance program, managing SOC 2 and ISO 27001 audits end-to-end. You will design and monitor security controls, maintain compliance frameworks and documentation, and handle customer security requests to ensure ongoing regulatory alignment and audit readiness.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

HomeToGo | Germany | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will drive the secure adoption of AI by developing and implementing guardrails and guidelines. You will lead the cloud vulnerability management program to strengthen overall security posture and manage end-to-end security incident response, ensuring containment and remediation.

Senior Cybersecurity Advisor

AGL | Australia | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, you will partner with architecture and design teams to develop resilient, secure-by-design patterns across IT and OT environments. You will provide strategic leadership on cloud security, zero trust, AI/ML-driven threat detection, IoT security, and supply chain risk management.

Senior Endpoint Security Engineer

Auris | USA | On-site

As a Senior Endpoint Security Engineer, you will design and manage endpoint security at scale using Microsoft Intune and Defender for Endpoint, establishing secure baselines and ensuring policy consistency across cloud and hybrid devices. You will enforce security hardening and Conditional Access aligned to CIS, NIST, and Zero Trust frameworks, integrate telemetry with SIEM/SOAR for automated response, and develop PowerShell and Graph API automation to streamline deployment, patching, and reporting.

Senior OT/ICS Cybersecurity Specialis

Capital Numbers | UAE | On-site

As a Senior OT/ICS Cybersecurity Specialis, you will assess and mitigate risks across SCADA, PLC, DCS, and industrial networks, implementing frameworks such as IEC 62443 and NIST CSF. You will strengthen OT architectures, enforce security policies and compliance, and support secure segmentation and governance across industrial environments.

Senior Regional Threat Intelligence Analyst

Whalebone | India | Remote

As a Senior Regional Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will research and analyze regional threat actors, attack techniques, and cyber risks, including DNS threats, fraud, and identity abuse. You will enhance threat models and detection logic, and support customer engagements by providing region-specific insights during pre-sales, onboarding, and product launches.

Senior Security Analyst – GRC

Ivalua | France | Hybrid

As a Senior Security Analyst – GRC, you will lead compliance efforts across major frameworks, assess technical controls across the technology stack, and translate requirements into actionable guidance. You will manage customer audits and security reviews across EMEA, support risk management processes, and ensure continuous compliance and audit readiness.

Senior Security Engineer II

Luxembourg National Data Service | Luxembourg | On-site

As a Senior Security Engineer II, you will lead security architecture initiatives and manage core security platforms, including SIEM, XDR, firewalls, and endpoint protection. You will enhance the ISMS in line with ISO 27001/27701 and NIS2, monitor cloud environments, drive incident response and vulnerability management, and collaborate with engineering teams to embed security into systems and operations.

Site Reliability Engineer

Corlytics | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Site Reliability Engineer, you will design and manage secure, scalable cloud infrastructure across AWS and Azure, supporting mission-critical workloads. You will implement security controls, enhance Terraform-based IaC, streamline CI/CD and AI/ML pipelines, and proactively monitor and remediate risks to ensure high availability and reliability.