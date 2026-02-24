Microsoft extends security patching for three Windows products at a price

Support is ending for three Windows products released in 2016, with deadlines beginning in October 2026. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB 2016 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2016 LTSB will reach end of support on October 13, 2026, followed by Windows Server 2016 on January 12, 2027.

Microsoft states that organizations still running these products will receive one final monthly security update on the listed dates. After that, the systems will stop receiving security patches, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, and online documentation updates.

The good news for organizations is that they can continue receiving security updates through the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, a paid option that allows certain legacy Microsoft products to operate beyond their end of support dates.

“Extended Security Updates do not include new features, quality fixes, or design change requests. The ESU program does not extend technical support for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB 2016, Windows IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016, or Windows Server 2016,” Sarthak Agrawal, Product Manager at Microsoft, said.

Customers can purchase up to three years of ESU after end of support. Pricing starts at $61 per device for the first year and is discounted to $45 per device for systems managed through Microsoft Intune or Windows Autopatch.

The cost doubles each year of coverage, and ESU licenses are cumulative, meaning organizations that enroll in a later year must also pay for the previous years of coverage.

ESU pricing for Windows Server 2016 has not been officially disclosed.

The company recommends upgrading to the latest Long-Term Servicing Channel releases, including Windows Server 2025, Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024, as the preferred long-term path.

Last year, pressure from Euroconsumers, a European consumer advocacy group, prompted changes to the ESU policy in the European Economic Area (EEA). The group raised concerns about requiring payment or cloud account conditions for continued security updates.

Following that pushback, Windows 10 users in the EEA were granted access to ESU until October 14, 2026, without payment and without being required to back up their settings, apps, or credentials to a Microsoft cloud account.