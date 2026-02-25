Anthropic brings Claude Code to mobile devices

Anthropic has introduced a new Claude Code feature called Remote Control, allowing developers to continue a local coding session from a phone, tablet, or any web browser. The feature is rolling out as a research preview to Max users.

This is another in a series of additions the company has introduced recently, following Claude Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.6, and Claude Code Security.

“Unlike Claude Code on the web, which runs on cloud infrastructure, Remote Control sessions run directly on your machine and interact with your local filesystem. The web and mobile interfaces are just a window into that local session,” Anthropic said.

Once a Remote Control session is active, users can connect from another device in several ways. They can open the session URL shown in the terminal in any browser, scan a QR code to launch it in the Claude mobile app, or access it directly through claude.ai/code by selecting the session from the list.

Each session is labeled automatically based on the most recent message or a custom name set by the user. If another session is already running in the same environment, users can choose to continue it or start a new one.

By default, Remote Control activates only when users run the relevant command. It can also be configured to launch automatically for all sessions. Each Claude Code instance supports a single remote session. If multiple instances are running, each operates in its own environment with a separate session.

From a security standpoint, the local Claude Code session makes outbound HTTPS requests only and does not open inbound ports on the user’s machine.

Once Remote Control starts, it registers with the Anthropic API and polls for work. After a connection is established from another device, the server routes messages between the web or mobile client and the local session over a streaming connection.

All traffic passes through the Anthropic API over TLS, using multiple short-lived credentials that are scoped to a single purpose and expire independently.

The company outlines several limitations: only one remote connection per session is supported, the terminal must remain open since Remote Control runs locally, and extended network outages of around 10 minutes will cause the session to time out and require a restart.