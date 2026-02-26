AWS Security Hub Extended brings enterprise security under one roof

AWS Security Hub Extended is a plan within Security Hub that simplifies how customers procure, deploy, and integrate a full-stack enterprise security solution across endpoint, identity, email, network, data, browser, cloud, AI, and security operations.

The plan allows customers to expand their security coverage beyond AWS services and manage broader enterprise protection through a curated set of integrated offerings, all accessible from within Security Hub.

“With AWS as the seller of record, customers benefit from pre-negotiated pay-as-you-go pricing, a single bill, no long-term commitments, and AWS Private Pricing eligibility,” the company said.

Customers receive a unified security operations experience in Security Hub and unified Level 1 support with AWS Enterprise Support.

Security findings from participating solutions use the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format and are aggregated in Security Hub. Customers can combine AWS and partner solutions to identify and respond to risks across environments.

The Extended plan is accessible directly in the Security Hub console under the Management menu, where available offerings can be reviewed and deployed as needed. After selecting an offering, users can subscribe and complete the automated onboarding process provided by each integrated solution. Once onboarding is complete, consumption-based metering runs automatically, charges appear on the monthly Security Hub bill, and eligible AWS Private Pricing is applied to the selected services.

Security findings from all solutions are consolidated in AWS Security Hub, providing access to normalized findings in the OCSF schema.

The AWS Security Hub Extended plan is available across all AWS commercial Regions where AWS Security Hub is supported.