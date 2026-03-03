Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 3, 2026

AI & Data Security Expert

Ferrero | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an AI & Data Security Expert, you will define and maintain security controls for AI solutions, ensuring compliance with evolving threats and regulations. You will advise on data protection, tool selection, and access controls, strengthen AI evaluation frameworks, and drive security awareness and continuous improvement across the organization.

Application Security Engineer, VP

State Street | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, VP, you will help shape and advance the DevSecOps and AppSec strategy, embedding security into agile delivery practices. You will partner with engineering teams to operationalize secure development processes, support onboarding to security tools, troubleshoot integrations with vendors, and guide teams in triaging and remediating DAST and container scanning vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Analyst (GRC)

Fivecast | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst (GRC), you will deliver core GRC activities, including compliance evidence management and organizational risk oversight. You will coordinate external audits such as ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus, and DISP, operationalize vendor security assessments, and conduct internal control reviews to close gaps and formalize repeatable standards through SOPs.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

Cloud Security Engineer

Amach | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will define and govern cloud security posture requirements and risk-based remediation workflows. You will design secure cloud architecture patterns across IAM, network segmentation, encryption, and secrets management, and ensure logging and monitoring enable effective detection and investigation.

Cyber Security Engineer

ExxonMobil | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will protect the organization’s operational technology environment by monitoring and defending industrial control systems, infrastructure, and network assets. You will detect and investigate threats using SIEM and monitoring tools, coordinate incident response with a focus on safety and continuity, proactively hunt emerging risks, and enhance OT-specific detection use cases.

Cyber Security Manager, Compliance

Universal Orlando Resort | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, Compliance, you will execute the cybersecurity strategy, lead supplier risk assessments, and deliver clear risk reporting to support mitigation and acceptance decisions. You will partner with incident response and business teams to resolve issues and ensure consistent, secure operations across the organization.

Must read:

How to succeed at cybersecurity job interviews

Cyber Threat Researcher

Intel 471 | Europe | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Researcher, you will identify intelligence gaps and develop actionable leads for customers. You will monitor underground and restricted sources to analyze threat actor tactics and motivations, track and attribute financially motivated cyber activity, and support research on criminal infrastructure, malware campaigns, and compromised data.

Cybersecurity Risk Analyst

Mercor | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Risk Analyst, you will evaluate conversational AI models for jailbreaks, prompt injections, and misuse cases. You will annotate failures, classify vulnerabilities, and flag systemic risks. You will apply structured taxonomies and benchmarks to ensure consistent testing, document reproducible reports and attack cases, and work independently to improve AI model performance.

GRC Security Specialist

Payoneer | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a GRC Security Specialist, you will develop and maintain policies, procedures, and controls to ensure compliance with regulatory, legal, contractual, and audit requirements. You will define cybersecurity compliance strategies aligned to global standards, identify applicable regulations and required controls, and conduct internal reviews to validate adherence. You will oversee and evaluate compliance frameworks to ensure they operate effectively and support sound business practices.

Information Security Specialist

Asendia | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will drive implementation of the Group Information Security strategy within the region, partnering with local IT and business teams to ensure compliance. You will lead the rollout of security tools and governance processes, manage policy adherence and exceptions, and support audits and action plan follow-up. You will also conduct high-level alert triage, coordinate incident response and escalation, and represent regional priorities in Group security committees.

Information Security Specialist

Secfix | Germany | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will lead the end-to-end compliance lifecycle, driving risk treatment, control scoping, gap remediation, and audit readiness. You will harden cloud and infrastructure environments, tailor programs to frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST, and scale delivery through standardized runbooks and executive engagement. You will also partner with Product and Engineering to translate security insights into platform enhancements.

IAM Engineer

Universal Music Group | Australia | On-site – View job details

As an IAM Engineer, you will design and operate access governance controls, including role models, entitlement catalogs, certifications, and periodic reviews. You will partner with application and platform teams to onboard systems into IGA and remediate governance gaps, while building automation and integrations using scripting, APIs, and infrastructure-as-code. You will support SoD controls, enforce access policies, maintain audit readiness, and resolve complex identity lifecycle and provisioning issues.

IT Security Lead

Ruby Labs | Israel | Remote – View job details

As an IT Security Lead, you will build and lead operational security infrastructure and IAM, define and enforce security policies, and deploy and manage security tools. You will ensure endpoint and MDM compliance and establish secure remote work standards across company-owned and BYOD devices.

IT Security Officer

LSEG | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Officer, you will deliver and assess cybersecurity controls aligned to the NIST framework across identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover pillars. You will challenge and oversee outsourced control activities, monitor SLAs and KPIs, and ensure effective delivery of cybersecurity services within the organization.

Junior Analyst II Information Security

DXC Technology | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Junior Analyst II Information Security, you will support security assessments, audits, and vulnerability scans, helping generate reports and recommendations. You will monitor security events, escalate incidents, and assist with containment and investigations. You will help implement security policies, contribute to documentation and process improvements, and build knowledge of evolving security trends and best practices.

Officer, Data Privacy

The National Insurance Company – Daman | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Officer, Data Privacy, you will support the development and implementation of the information security program and help maintain and communicate security policies and standards. You will assist in assessing information security risks, support data discovery and classification efforts, and help safeguard PHI and PII through effective controls and digital rights management to prevent data leaks.

Principal Cybersecurity Architect

JPMorgan Chase | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Architect, you will guide technology decisions to strengthen cybersecurity and achieve target-state architecture. You will build multi-year roadmaps, design scalable cloud frameworks, and develop and review secure production code. You will serve as a subject matter expert, drive thought leadership, and advance modern cybersecurity practices.

Senior Applied Cryptographer

Teranode Group | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Applied Cryptographer, you will research and design advanced cryptographic protocols, including zero-knowledge systems and post-quantum schemes. You will build and maintain high-assurance, privacy-preserving implementations across mainstream languages and Bitcoin opcodes, and collaborate with protocol and engineering teams to securely integrate cryptographic components into production systems.

Senior Cyber Security Analyst

Milestone Technologies | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Analyst, you will lead and support the frontline SOC team, driving performance, SLA compliance, and service growth. You will set goals, develop action plans, and ensure urgent, effective communication across teams. You will collaborate with leadership, facilitate meetings, manage personnel, and foster a high-performance, “best place to work” culture.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Safe Fleet | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead and execute cybersecurity initiatives in alignment with Cloud Engineering and Compliance leadership. You will define and implement application and cloud vulnerability remediation programs, ensuring end-to-end visibility and measurable impact. You will design and enforce security controls aligned with standards such as GovRAMP, StateRAMP, and NIST 800-53, and partner with the SOC to strengthen real-time monitoring, detection, and continuous improvement.

Senior Manager, IAM Corporate Systems

Rogers Communications | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, IAM Corporate Systems, you will lead IAM provisioning and access review services across corporate systems. You will define and enhance IAM capabilities in partnership with stakeholders, oversee application onboarding and integration, and ensure strong security alignment. You will monitor KPIs and KRIs, maintain IAM metrics for enterprise reporting, and define and review security use cases and requirements.

Senior Network Security Engineer

ThoughtLabs Belgium | France | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will design and implement network and security architectures, leading primarily build-focused deployment projects. You will qualify complex requests, support initiatives through validation and transition phases, decommission legacy systems, and integrate new solutions. You will contribute to standardization efforts, participate in scoping and POCs, maintain documentation, and drive continuous performance improvement.

SOC Engineer

MAHLE | India | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Engineer, you will design and enhance threat detection and automation use cases while optimizing data normalization, correlation, enrichment, and threat intelligence integration. You will improve the SOC technology stack and DevOps processes, collaborate closely with SOC teams for continuous improvement, and work with internal and external IT partners to strengthen security operations.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

Alignerr | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will analyze vulnerability reports, CVEs, and exposure scenarios across infrastructure and applications. You will assess severity, impact, exploitability, and remediation strategies, review patching and mitigation decisions, and help generate and validate realistic security-reasoning data to improve AI systems.