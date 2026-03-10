Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 10, 2026

Associate Director Application Security

BioNTech | Germany | On-site

As an Associate Director Application Security, you will lead application security strategy, standardize security processes, and drive vulnerability management across development environments. You will enable secure-by-design practices through technical solutions and advisory support, oversee secure onboarding of open-source software, and define KPIs to measure security effectiveness.

CISO

AIG | Israel | On-site

As a CISO, you will enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy, policies, and operations while aligning security initiatives with business goals. You will ensure regulatory compliance, adapt global standards to local requirements, manage risk through assessments and testing, evaluate emerging technologies, and report security posture and KPIs to executive leadership and the board. You will also lead incident response, business continuity, and disaster recovery programs.

Cloud Security Professional

ServiceNow | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cloud Security Professional, you will strengthen cloud security by supporting incident response and investigations, resolving security issues with internal teams, conducting postmortems, and driving architectural improvements to enhance the cloud environment. You will engage with customers through pre- and post-sales security activities, manage incident handling and remediation, provide strategic security guidance and industry advocacy, and lead cross-functional security initiatives including team coordination and contract support.

Cyber Compliance Analyst

Inchcape Shipping Services | India | On-site

As a Cyber Compliance Analyst, you will monitor and ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations and standards, develop and maintain security policies and controls, and conduct assessments to identify risks and gaps with recommended corrective actions. You will lead responses to external audits, collaborate with global teams to implement compliance improvements, and support certification processes to maintain organizational compliance and security.

Cyber Security Engineer

Ocean Infinity | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will act as a primary liaison for auditors, regulators, defence stakeholders, and customers while maintaining compliance with security frameworks and standards. You will coordinate audits and remediation, manage compliance artefacts, translate regulatory obligations into technical requirements, and oversee cyber risk across enterprise, cloud, and OT environments through assessments, policies, and reporting. You will also support secure defence procurement and conduct third-party and supply chain security assessments.

Cyber Security Team Lead – SOC & GRC

VaporVM | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Security Team Lead – SOC & GRC, you will lead 24/7 SOC operations, oversee SIEM platforms and threat detection, and drive incident response, root cause analysis, performance metrics, and proactive threat hunting. You will also lead enterprise cybersecurity programs, guide security architecture and cloud security strategy, align initiatives with business goals, and manage governance, risk, and compliance through policies, risk assessments, regulatory alignment, and audits.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Canadian Cancer Society | Canada | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will monitor and maintain security solutions, respond to alerts and incidents, research emerging threats, and support vulnerability management. You will maintain security policies, strengthen cybersecurity awareness programs with measurable KPIs, and deliver regular reporting on threats and remediation efforts. You will also provide advanced investigation and escalation support, assess new technologies for security compliance, collaborate with technology teams to remediate issues, and continuously monitor and improve security operations.

Cybersecurity Intern

Bitstack | France | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Intern, you will support identity and access management, help secure company devices through MDM and endpoint controls, and assist with integrating and monitoring security tools in CI/CD pipelines. You will contribute to compliance documentation and audits, support security awareness initiatives, and assist in incident investigations by analyzing suspicious activity.

Cybersecurity Senior Manager

Eraneos | Germany | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Senior Manager, you will build trusted executive relationships and advise leaders on cyber risk, resilience, and transformation. You will shape and deliver cybersecurity programs spanning strategy, risk and compliance, identity and zero trust, cloud and application security, threat detection and response, data security and privacy, vulnerability and offensive security, OT/ICS protection, and end-to-end program management.

Data Governance Lead

Abu Dhabi Airports | UAE | On-site

As a Data Governance Lead, you will develop and implement data governance frameworks to ensure data accuracy, integrity, and security while defining standards, policies, and procedures with cross-functional teams. You will enforce governance policies to manage data risks, lead data quality initiatives such as profiling and cleansing, and guide business units on best practices and data privacy requirements.

Head of Cyber Security

Bestway Group | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will develop and own the organization’s security strategy and roadmap, represent security at senior leadership and board levels, and define robust security policies, frameworks, and operating models. You will ensure compliance with relevant regulations and best practices, lead operational security and incident response to ensure effective containment and recovery, and manage enterprise security risk through assessments, key risk indicators, and regular exposure reporting.

Information Security Engineer

Fireblocks | Israel | Hybrid

As an Information Security Engineer, you will implement and manage security controls across endpoints, SaaS, and networks, monitor and respond to incidents, and translate security requirements into practical technical configurations. You will manage security tools, investigate threats, harden systems, build effective detections, collaborate with technical teams, and continuously improve security effectiveness with clear, pragmatic documentation.

Information Security Lead

McNab | Australia | On-site

As an Information Security Lead, you will establish and evolve the organization’s information security operating model while developing and maintaining security policies, governance, and risk frameworks. You will embed cybersecurity into major technology initiatives, manage and report organizational cyber risks, coordinate internal and external security capabilities, and lead incident response planning and crisis readiness, including executive communication during cyber incidents.

Insider Threat Security Analyst

Old National Bank | USA | On-site

As an Insider Threat Security Analyst, you will enhance the Insider Threat Program by strengthening prevention, detection, response, and awareness efforts. You will develop policies and workflows, track program effectiveness through metrics and reporting, stay current on regulations and emerging insider risks, and work with business units to protect sensitive data using DLP controls and user behavior analytics.

Intern – Information Security

Navigant Credit Union | USA | On-site

As an Intern – Information Security, you will assist in maintaining risk management tools and documentation while gaining exposure to risk assessments and reporting concepts. You will support reporting activities that analyze trends, risks, and control effectiveness, and help maintain and review information security policies and procedures to ensure alignment with regulatory guidance and industry best practices.

IT Incident Manager

MSC Cruises | Italy | On-site

As an IT Incident Manager, you will lead end-to-end incident response to restore services quickly and minimize business impact while coordinating technical teams and service providers. You will manage incident communications, analyze trends to identify systemic issues, collaborate with service and IT operations teams to improve stability, and drive continuous improvement of incident management processes.

Lead Cyber Security Engineer

Davies | India | On-site

As a Lead Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead and support cyber security engineers and analysts, serve as an escalation point for incidents, and oversee operational IT security including monitoring and maintaining tools such as SIEM, endpoint protection, and vulnerability management platforms. You will assist with team task planning, review and update technical policies, assess and validate new vulnerabilities, support risk-based security improvements with the CISO, contribute to security gap and risk assessments against recognized frameworks, and produce KPI and KRI reports.

Network Security Engineer

Specsavers | Australia | On-site

As a Network Security Engineer, you will serve as a subject matter expert and escalation point for network security incidents while maintaining secure configurations across firewalls, routers, switches, VPNs, and related platforms. You will review and optimize firewall rules, drive automation and continuous improvement, collaborate with Security Operations to analyze traffic and detect threats, and manage vulnerabilities, patching, and access controls to ensure a secure and compliant network environment.

Offensive Security Consultant – Penetration Testing

RSM Canada | Canada | On-site

As an Offensive Security Consultant – Penetration Testing, you will assess the strengths and weaknesses of client IT environments using commercial and open-source security testing tools. You will conduct internet and network penetration tests (blackbox, greybox, and whitebox), perform specialized assessments such as wireless, social engineering, mobile, and embedded device testing, and help develop remediation recommendations for identified vulnerabilities.

Product Security Engineer

KKR | Ireland | On-site

As a Product Security Engineer, you will perform application security assessments and penetration tests to identify vulnerabilities and work closely with development teams to embed secure coding practices throughout the SDLC. You will design and implement application security controls, provide guidance on security best practices, stay current on emerging threats and countermeasures, support incident response for application security events, deliver developer security training, and maintain application security standards, policies, and procedures.

Region Cybersecurity Manage

Ferrero | France | Hybrid

As a Region Cybersecurity Manage, you will define and execute the region’s cybersecurity roadmap aligned with Group strategy, lead security improvement initiatives, and assess regional maturity and risk exposure with key stakeholders. You will align local processes with Group standards, secure industrial sites and supply chains, and drive the deployment of cybersecurity practices and technologies across the region.

Secure AI Architect

Rezolve Ai | European Union | Remote

As a Secure AI Architect, you will assess organizational AI readiness, identify security and governance gaps, and advise both technical and executive stakeholders on the safe and responsible adoption of AI at scale. You will bridge security architecture, compliance, data governance, and responsible AI principles to enable trusted AI deployments.

Senior Analyst, Information Security

Analog Devices | Ireland | On-site

As a Senior Analyst, Information Security, you will manage and automate identity governance and assurance (IGA) processes for provisioning, access requests, and recertifications while improving efficiency through automation and AI. You will enforce least-privilege access through RBAC, maintain IGA documentation and procedures, investigate identity-related incidents and anomalies, and continuously monitor data access to detect risks and maintain audit trails.

Senior Application Security Engineer

AbbVie | USA | Remote

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will you will manage AST tools (SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA) to detect code and dependency vulnerabilities across the SDLC and oversee ASPM platforms to centralize findings and embed security into development workflows. You will also support users by resolving false positives, guiding remediation, reviewing exception requests, and integrating security tools into CI/CD pipelines.

Senior SOC Analyst/Threat Hunter

The Lubrizol Corporation | USA | Hybrid

As a Senior SOC Analyst/Threat Hunter, you will nvestigate incidents using response playbooks, document key findings and impacts, and develop improved response procedures. You will automate SOC tasks with Python, PowerShell, and SOAR tools, enhance detection with AI/ML and MITRE ATT&CK–aligned analytics, and conduct structured, hypothesis-driven threat hunts.

SIEM Architect

NetworkPedia | USA | Hybrid

As a SIEM Architect, you will design, implement, and manage highly available SIEM platforms in enterprise environments and maintain security log pipelines for ingestion, normalization, enrichment, and validation. You will build SIEM architectures using technologies such as Cribl, Splunk, Snowflake, and AWS, manage scalable security data lakes for long-term telemetry storage and analytics, and develop detection logic and correlation rules aligned with MITRE ATT&CK frameworks.