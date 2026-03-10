Phishing campaign spoofs local officials to steal permit fees

The FBI is warning about a phishing scheme in which cybercriminals impersonate city and county officials to solicit fraudulent payments for planning and zoning permits. Criminals mine publicly available permit data to find likely targets and make their outreach appear legitimate.

Investigators say victims receive unsolicited emails that cite legitimate permit details, including zoning application numbers and property addresses. The messages demand payment of permit-related fees and direct recipients to send money by wire transfer, peer-to-peer apps or cryptocurrency.

The emails are made to look official, using language and formatting similar to routine government correspondence. They reference standard planning procedures, regulatory requirements and local ordinances.

Sender addresses often resemble municipal departments but originate from non-government domains such as @usa.com. Authorities note the emails are timed to coincide with ongoing communications.

Attached PDF invoices itemize supposed fees and instruct recipients to request payment instructions by email rather than by phone, a tactic meant to deter verification calls. The messages also stress urgency, warning that delays or other permitting problems could follow if payment is not made promptly.

The FBI also issued tips to help the public protect themselves from the scheme.