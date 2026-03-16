NinjaOne Vulnerability Management enables real-time detection and autonomous patching

NinjaOne has unveiled NinjaOne Vulnerability Management, a new solution that helps IT teams identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities faster, without relying on periodic scans from security teams that often lack context and connection to remediation workflows.

Built natively into the NinjaOne platform, the new solution brings together AI-driven real-time vulnerability assessment, patch confidence scoring, and remediation, allowing organizations to proactively fix vulnerabilities, minimize mean time to remediate, and reduce time spent vulnerable.

The traditional approach to vulnerability management no longer works because it leaves organizations exposed to more risk longer than necessary. Periodic scans leveraging legacy technologies create unnecessary exposure and inefficient remediation processes. Minimizing time spent vulnerable is critical to prevent costly security incidents and operational downtime. In the model, organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities in real time, ensuring accuracy and remediation efficacy by leveraging AI and autonomous patching workflows.

NinjaOne Vulnerability Management identifies, remediates, and patches faster

NinjaOne’s AI-native vulnerability product simplifies vulnerability management by delivering real-time visibility, integrated remediation, and reporting within a single platform. Built natively into the NinjaOne Unified IT Operations Platform, the solution helps organizations identify, remediate, and patch vulnerabilities faster and with less effort, ultimately reducing risk and allowing organizations to prioritize security bandwidth for high-severity investigations.

The solution leverages AI to identify vulnerabilities in real-time, using millions of data points in NinjaOne’s inventory, minimizing manual effort and freeing up time and resources. This brings security and IT closer together, making both teams more efficient and productive.

Key benefits customers saw in the 500K+ endpoint beta include:

Real-time AI-powered vulnerability visibility – NinjaOne continuously identifies software vulnerabilities without scheduled scans, providing always-current insights into risk exposures, even when a device is offline – to dramatically reduce time spent vulnerable.

NinjaOne continuously identifies software vulnerabilities without scheduled scans, providing always-current insights into risk exposures, even when a device is offline – to dramatically reduce time spent vulnerable. Unified vulnerability detection and remediation – By connecting vulnerability detection directly to autonomous patching workflows (which use AI to automatically prioritize and deploy patches across Windows and Linux systems), teams can prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities proactively from the same platform. This connectivity streamlines handoffs between teams, exports, and tool switching to save IT and security time and resources.

By connecting vulnerability detection directly to autonomous patching workflows (which use AI to automatically prioritize and deploy patches across Windows and Linux systems), teams can prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities proactively from the same platform. This connectivity streamlines handoffs between teams, exports, and tool switching to save IT and security time and resources. Zero endpoint performance impact – Real-time vulnerability identification occurs server-side using existing device telemetry with no intrusive scanning, no agent spikes, and no impact to user productivity.

Real-time vulnerability identification occurs server-side using existing device telemetry with no intrusive scanning, no agent spikes, and no impact to user productivity. Continuous, audit-ready vulnerability evidence – NinjaOne automatically captures vulnerability and remediation data natively, while also incorporating vulnerability data from third-party scanner tools, to provide a unified system of record. This helps organizations meet regulatory requirements with confidence and without manual effort, allowing them to focus resources on additional projects.

“Implementing NinjaOne’s real-time vulnerability assessment has transformed how we manage endpoint risk. The single pane of glass approach gives us consolidated visibility into endpoint health, detected vulnerabilities, and remediation guidance all in one place. This centralized view allows us to prioritize patching based on real risk, accelerate remediation timelines, and reduce the operational friction that often comes with coordinating across multiple tools and teams,” said Spencer Stycos, Manager, Systems Engineering – IT Infrastructure at Great Minds.

“Prior to NinjaOne, vulnerability tracking required aggregating data from different systems, which increased reporting overhead and slowed response efforts. Today, vulnerability insights are directly integrated into our patching workflows, making next steps clear and actionable. The result is a more streamlined process, improved cross-team efficiency, and a stronger overall security posture without impacting endpoint performance or user experience,” Stycos continued.

“The traditional vulnerability management model – scan once or twice a week, export, hand off, wait – creates gaps, delays, and unnecessary risk,” said Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne. “Our customers are looking for ways to reduce risk faster without slowing down their teams and organizations. By integrating real-time vulnerability assessment, which scans continuously, directly with patching and endpoint management, we help customers reduce risk faster in a way that fits their existing processes and simplifies their work.”