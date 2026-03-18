Menlo Security has unveiled the Browser Security Platform, purpose-built to secure the agentic enterprise, where autonomous AI agents will outnumber human employees and the browser has become the operating system for both. Menlo provides unified control plane to apply machine-speed governance and threat prevention to both human and non-human actors, deployed globally on Menlo’s elastic cloud infrastructure.

“The next billion web users won’t be human. This isn’t a future prediction; it’s the current reality for the modern enterprise,” said Bill Robbins, CEO of Menlo Security. “By moving protection directly into the browser session, we are enabling organizations to deploy AI agents that work at a scale and speed impossible for humans, without opening the door to catastrophic prompt injection or data exfiltration. Without this protection, a single compromised AI agent can move laterally across enterprise systems, exfiltrate data, or execute fraudulent transactions at machine speed, with no human in the loop.”

“Menlo is taking a fresh approach to AI agentic security. Whereas other solutions are trying to chase down agents and build a security perimeter around them, which is a losing battle, Menlo is building governance directly into the agents, securing them from inception,” said Michael D’Arezzo, Executive Director of Information Security and GRC at Wellstar Health System. “This allows for “guardrails” that help users build agents that are secure and have just the right amount of privilege and time to live. Having the confidence that agents are inherently secure from threats and data leakage will help us build out and scale our agentic strategy.”

This launch follows a record fiscal year for Menlo, which surpassed $140M in ARR with net retention exceeding 120%. To further accelerate market leadership, Menlo recently partnered with Google to deliver least privileged remote access to desktop applications and data via the browser for humans and agents. This allows organizations to eliminate the massive cost and operational complexity of traditional VDI, extending Menlo’s zero-trust controls to AI agents, and any managed, unmanaged, or BYOD device.

Securing the agentic enterprise

Enterprises are now deploying AI agents to automate complex workflows, but these agents often utilize headless browsers or leverage web protocols directly, operating entirely outside the scope of traditional security technologies.

“The enterprise workforce is changing. AI agents are now making decisions inside enterprise systems, yet most security programs were never designed to account for them,” said Antonio Bovoso, Principal at Consiro Advisory. “The browser is where agent identity, intent, and action converge, making it a critical control point in the enterprise.”

Threat actors are already exploiting this transition with attacks invisible to the human eye, such as prompt injection via documents and steganography. For example, an AI agent tasked with processing an invoice could unknowingly ingest ‘white-on-white’ hidden text within a digital file that commands the agent to redirect payment to a malicious third-party account—a command the agent follows as a legitimate instruction while the human supervisor sees only a standard invoice.

The Menlo Browser Security Platform resolves this by treating humans and agents as equal participants in the workforce, providing:

Menlo AI agent security: Acts as a “Guardian Runtime” for the agentic economy. It enforces instruction-data separation to ensure agents never mistake malicious data for legitimate commands, fundamentally neutralizing goal hijacking and lateral movement, and ensures that agents cannot exfiltrate sensitive data.

Acts as a “Guardian Runtime” for the agentic economy. It enforces instruction-data separation to ensure agents never mistake malicious data for legitimate commands, fundamentally neutralizing goal hijacking and lateral movement, and ensures that agents cannot exfiltrate sensitive data. Universal connectivity: Breaks through the “Modernization Wall” by translating complex, API-deficient applications and websites. Menlo facilitates application navigation and access to the data by the agent, and ensures that data is sanitized before it is delivered to the agent. This allows AI agents to safely replicate human workflows, interacting with the vast amount of data trapped behind infrastructure that lacks robust APIs, eliminating “modernization debt” and capturing immediate AI ROI.

Breaks through the “Modernization Wall” by translating complex, API-deficient applications and websites. Menlo facilitates application navigation and access to the data by the agent, and ensures that data is sanitized before it is delivered to the agent. This allows AI agents to safely replicate human workflows, interacting with the vast amount of data trapped behind infrastructure that lacks robust APIs, eliminating “modernization debt” and capturing immediate AI ROI. Deterministic visibility: Unlike legacy stacks that are blind to browser-session context and visual file formatting, Menlo operates at the browser DOM and file component level to provide full forensic intel and real-time session-flow views.

Unlike legacy stacks that are blind to browser-session context and visual file formatting, Menlo operates at the browser DOM and file component level to provide full forensic intel and real-time session-flow views. Least-privileged agent governance: Enforces granular controls to prevent autonomous AI agents from moving laterally or extracting unauthorized data.

Architectural immunity for humans and agents

The platform moves the security control point directly into the browser session to provide consistent protection. This creates ‘Architectural Immunity’, a state where evasive threats are fundamentally unable to execute because the attack surface is neutralized via a cloud runtime processing with multimodal visual analysis before reaching an AI reasoning workflow or a human endpoint. By providing this unified trust layer, Menlo eliminates the most sophisticated threats of the agentic age at their point of entry.

“AI agents represent a fundamental shift in enterprise computing,” said Ramin Farassat, Chief Product Officer at Menlo Security. “For the first time, security teams have a single control plane that applies the same security and governance policies to an AI agent processing invoices as to the human CFO approving them — at machine speed, with full forensic visibility.”