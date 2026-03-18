Firefox is getting a free built-in VPN

Mozilla is adding a free built-in VPN to Firefox, with the feature arriving in Firefox 149 on March 24.

Privacy concerns often follow free VPN services, especially when unclear data practices put user information at risk. Mozilla says its version is grounded in its data principles and focus on trust, aiming to avoid the kinds of arrangements that have raised questions in the past.

The feature routes browser traffic through a proxy to mask a user’s IP address and location during browsing, adding a layer of privacy without requiring extra downloads. At launch, users in the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will receive 50 gigabytes of monthly data.

According to Mozilla, upcoming changes will give users more control over key settings, along with stronger background safeguards and new tools aimed at improving everyday browsing.

Mozilla is also introducing several new features focused on productivity and optional AI use. Smart Window, previously called AI Window, offers in-browser assistance such as definitions, article summaries, and product comparisons without requiring users to leave the page. The feature is opt in, with a waitlist open for early access.

Firefox 149 brings Split View, which allows two webpages to appear side by side in a single window for easier comparison and multitasking. In addition, Tab Notes will let users attach notes to individual tabs, helping keep track of information and resume tasks.

“The roadmap for Firefox this year is the most exciting one we’ve developed in quite a while. We’re solely focused on building the best browser, and our features over the next few months and beyond are driven by the feedback from our community,” said Ajit Varma, head of Firefox.

“We’re improving the fundamentals like speed and performance. We’re also launching innovative new open standards in Gecko to ensure the future of the web is open, diverse, and not controlled by a single engine. At the same time we’re prioritizing features that give users real power, choice and strong privacy protections, built in a way that only Firefox can,” added Varma.