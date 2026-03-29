Week in review: NIST updates DNS security guidance, compromised LiteLLM PyPI packages

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

NIST updates its DNS security guidance for the first time in over a decade

DNS infrastructure underpins nearly every network connection an organization makes, yet security configurations for it have gone largely unrevised at the federal guidance level for more than twelve years. NIST published SP 800-81r3, the Secure Domain Name System Deployment Guide, superseding a version that dates to 2013. The document covers three main areas: using DNS as an active security control, securing the DNS protocol itself, and protecting the servers and infrastructure that run DNS services.

Attackers are exploiting RCE vulnerability in BIG-IP APM systems (CVE-2025-53521)

A critical unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2025-53521) in F5’s BIG-IP Access Policy Manager (APM) solution is under active exploitation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned on Friday.

Your AI agents are moving sensitive data. Do you know where?

In this Help Net Security interview, Gidi Cohen, CEO at Bonfy.AI, addresses what he sees as the most pressing gap in AI agent security: data-layer risk. While the industry focuses on prompt injection and model behavior, Cohen argues the deeper threat is autonomous AI agents operating across systems with no visibility into what data they access, combine, or expose.

Quantum threats are already active and the defense response remains fragmented

Enterprises are moving toward post-quantum security at uneven speeds, and the gap between organizations that have built crypto-agility into their infrastructure and those that have adopted the label without the underlying capability is widening. Dr. Tan Teik Guan, CEO of Singapore-based cybersecurity company pQCee, draws a sharp line between the two. Crypto-agility, in his view, requires more than support for multiple algorithms or protocol-level negotiation.

Measuring security performance in real-time, not once a quarter

Most organizations have invested heavily in security products over the past decade. The assumption embedded in that spending is that more tools equal better protection. Tim Nan, CEO of digiDations, says that assumption is the most persistent misconception he encounters when working with security leaders across industries.

NVIDIA puts GPU orchestration in community hands

GPU-accelerated AI workloads now run on Kubernetes in the large majority of enterprise environments. Managing those workloads at scale has required specialized tooling that, until now, remained under vendor control. NVIDIA moved to change that at KubeCon Europe in Amsterdam this week, donating its Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) Driver for GPUs to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

TeamPCP strikes again: Backdoored Telnyx PyPI package delivers malware

TeamPCP continues is supply chain compromise rampage, with telnyx on PyPI being the latest maliciously modified package.

The AI safety conversation is focused on the wrong layer

Organizations have spent years accumulating fragmented identity systems: too many roles, too many credentials, too many disconnected tools. For a workforce of humans, that fragmentation was manageable. Humans log in, log out, and make decisions slowly enough that gaps in control rarely turned into immediate incidents. AI agents operate differently.

Training an AI agent to attack LLM applications like a real adversary

Most enterprise software development teams now ship AI-powered applications faster than traditional penetration testing can keep up with. A security team with 500 applications may test each one once a year, or less. In the time between tests, the underlying models, integrations, and behaviors can change, with no corresponding security review. Novee launched a product it calls AI Red Teaming for LLM Applications, an AI pentesting agent built specifically to probe LLM-powered software.

Your facilities run on fragile supply chains and nobody wants to admit it

In this Help Net Security interview, Christa Dodoo, Global Chair at IFMA, discusses how facility managers are managing supply chain risk in critical building systems. She explains how sourcing, localized redundancy, and flexible infrastructure design are being integrated into resilience planning.

A nearly undetectable LLM attack needs only a handful of poisoned samples

Prompt engineering has become a standard part of how large language models are deployed in production, and it introduces an attack surface most organizations have not yet addressed. Researchers have developed and tested a prompt-based backdoor attack method, called ProAttack, that achieves attack success rates approaching 100% on multiple text classification benchmarks without altering sample labels or injecting external trigger words.

AI SOC vendors are selling a future that production deployments haven’t reached yet

Vendors selling AI-powered security operations platforms have built their pitches around a consistent set of promises: autonomous threat investigation, dramatic reductions in analyst workload, and an accelerating path toward humanless operations. Practitioners buying and deploying those platforms describe something different.

Top product launches at RSAC 2026

RSAC 2026 showcased a wave of innovation, with vendors unveiling technologies poised to redefine cybersecurity. From AI-powered defense to breakthroughs in identity protection, this year’s conference delivered a glimpse into the future. Here are the most interesting products that caught our attention, and could shape what’s next.

Oracle issues emergency fix for pre-auth RCE in Identity Manager (CVE-2026-21992)

Oracle has released an out-of-band patch for a critical and easily exploitable vulnerability (CVE-2026-21992) in Oracle Identity Manager and Oracle Web Services Manager. The company did not say whether the vulnerability has been exploited as a zero-day, but has urged customers to apply the updates or provided mitigations as soon as possible.

GitHub-hosted malware campaign uses split payload to evade detection

A large-scale malware delivery campaign has been targeting developers, gamers, and general users through fake tools hosted on GitHub, Netskope researchers have warned. These “lures” are highly polished and appear legitimate, occasionally mimicking real projects, thus making them difficult to distinguish from safe software.

Critical NetScaler ADC, Gateway flaw may soon be exploited (CVE-2026-3055)

Citrix has fixed two vulnerabilities in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway, with the more serious flaw (CVE-2026-3055) potentially allowing attackers to extract active session tokens from the memory of affected devices.

LiteLLM PyPI packages compromised in expanding TeamPCP supply chain attacks

A slew of supply chain attacks against popular open source tools and packages appears to have been orchestrated by TeamPCP, a cybercriminal group that rose to prominence in late 2025. The latest victim of the group is BerryAI’s popular LiteLLM library, a unified interface that makes it easier for apps to switch between various LLMs: on March 24, TeamPCP uploaded two compromised versions (1.82.7 and 1.82.8) on PyPI that included a credential stealer and a malware dropper.

Researchers release tool to detect stealthy BPFDoor implants in critical infrastructure networks

Telecommunications providers around the world have been dealing with the burrowing efforts of the China-linked APTs for many years now. To help them identify hard-to-detect implants used by the China-based group dubbed Red Menshen, Rapid7 researchers have released a scanning script.

CISA sounds alarm on Langflow RCE, Trivy supply chain compromise after rapid exploitation

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added two new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog: CVE-2026-33017, a recently disclosed code injection vulnerability in Langflow, an open-source framework for building AI agents and workflows, and CVE-2026-33634, an embedded malicious code vulnerability in Aqua Security’s Trivy security scanner.

Product showcase: Cross-platform and third-party endpoint patching with Action1

Keeping endpoints patched is one of the more annoying chores in IT operations. Action1 is a cloud-based autonomous endpoint management platform that addresses this challenge head-on, covering third-party apps and OS updates (Windows, macOS, and now Linux) from a single, centralized console.

You don’t have to choose between BAS or automated pentesting, you shouldn’t

There’s a debate making the rounds in security circles that sounds reasonable on the surface but falls apart under operational scrutiny: Which is better, breach and attack simulation (BAS) or automated penetration testing (APT)? Security vendors have stoked this debate for obvious reasons, with some even explicitly arguing that automated pentesting should replace BAS entirely. But for practitioners responsible for defending an organization, this framing is the problem. It represents a coverage regression disguised as simplification.

Why your phishing simulations aren’t building a security culture

Security culture isn’t built by phishing simulations. In this Help Net Security video, Dan Potter, VP of Cyber Resilience at Immersive, argues that annual training videos and quarterly phishing tests happen in calm, controlled settings that tell us nothing about how people perform when a real incident hits.

Russian hackers go after high-value targets through Signal

Russian intelligence-linked hackers are targeting commercial messaging platforms, with Signal a primary focus, the FBI and CISA warn. The campaign is aimed at individuals of intelligence interest, including government personnel, journalists, and others with access to sensitive communications.

The devices winning the race to get hacked in 2026

Enterprise networks keep adding connected devices, expanding the attack surface as threat actors target a wider range of systems, many of which are difficult to inventory, secure, and patch consistently. Forescout’s 2026 Riskiest Devices research maps that shift in IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments, with 11 new riskiest asset types entering the list this year.

GitHub just made it much harder to ship a vulnerable pull request

GitHub is expanding its application security capabilities with AI-powered security detections designed to identify risks earlier in the development process, with public preview planned for early Q2. The update is intended to improve code scanning, secret detection, and dependency analysis within repositories hosted on the platform.

32% of top-exploited vulnerabilities are over a decade old

Exploitation timelines continued to compress in enterprise environments, with newly disclosed flaws reaching active use almost immediately and older weaknesses remaining active years after disclosure. Findings from Cisco Talos’ 2025 Year in Review show how attackers combined rapid weaponization with long-term exposure spanning infrastructure, identity systems, and user workflows.

Russian initial access broker helped ransomware gangs extort millions, sentenced to 81 months

A Russian citizen, Aleksei Volkov, was sentenced to 81 months in prison for helping ransomware groups carry out attacks causing over $9 million in actual losses and over $24 million in intended losses, after being arrested in Italy and extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty.

Uncle Sam closes the door on all new foreign-made routers

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has imposed a ban on all new routers manufactured overseas being imported into and sold within the United States. The move follows a determination by a White House-led interagency group that consumer-grade routers produced outside the United States pose what officials described as an “unacceptable risk” to national security and public safety.

Anthropic trims action approval loop, lets Claude Code make the call

Auto mode is a new permissions feature in the Claude Code system that allows the AI to make approval decisions on a user’s behalf while safeguards review actions before execution. The feature is available on Team plans and requires administrator approval before use, with support for Enterprise and API users expected soon.

Gemini picks up criminal activity buried in dark web noise

To help teams make faster and more accurate decisions on emerging threats, Google has introduced a dark web intelligence capability in Google Threat Intelligence. Powered by Gemini, the feature analyzes millions of dark web events each day and surfaces threats relevant to an organization’s operations.

Botnet operator behind $14 million in ransomware extortion payments gets 24 months behind bars

A Russian national has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after admitting he managed a botnet used to launch ransomware attacks against dozens of U.S. companies. The judge also imposed a $100,000 fine and ordered him to forfeit $1.6 million linked to the scheme.

Google races to secure encryption before quantum threats arrive

Google is preparing for the quantum era, a turning point in digital security, with a 2029 timeline for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration. Security professionals warn that current encryption could be broken by large-scale quantum computers in the coming years. This risk is already relevant due to store-now-decrypt-later attacks.

Mission to smuggle $170 million worth of AI tech to China collapsed for three men

Three individuals, Stanley Yi Zheng, Matthew Kelly, and Tommy Shad English, have been charged with conspiracy to commit smuggling and export control violations after allegedly attempting to procure millions of dollars’ worth of restricted computer chips from a California-based hardware company.

Second RedLine infostealer operator ends up in US custody

Hambardzum Minasyan, an Armenian man extradited to the United States, is accused of conspiring with others to develop and operate the RedLine infostealer malware used to steal sensitive data, including login credentials, from victims’ computers.

Ajax data breach exposed season tickets, supporter bans open to tampering

AFC Ajax, the Dutch football club from Amsterdam, disclosed that an unknown hacker gained access to parts of its IT systems and obtained the email addresses of a few hundred people. The hack exploited vulnerabilities in Ajax’s app and website, including exposed APIs and shared access keys.

Plumber: Open-source scanner of GitLab CI/CD pipelines for compliance gaps

GitLab CI/CD pipelines often accumulate configuration decisions that drift from security baselines over time. Container images get pinned to mutable tags, branches lose protection settings, and required templates go missing. An open-source tool called Plumber automates the detection of those conditions by scanning pipeline configuration and repository settings directly.

Attackers are handing off access in 22 seconds, Mandiant finds

Exploits remain the leading entry point for attackers for the sixth consecutive year, according to Mandiant’s M-Trends 2026 report, which draws on more than 500,000 hours of incident response work conducted in 2025. The data shows attackers speeding up their internal hand-offs, shifting away from email phishing, and targeting backup and virtualization infrastructure with greater precision.

Microsoft details AI prompt abuse techniques targeting AI assistants

Prompt abuse occurs when crafted inputs manipulate an AI system into producing unintended behavior, such as attempting to access sensitive information or overriding built-in safety instructions. Prompt injection is also recognized as one of the top risks in the 2025 OWASP guidance for LLM applications.

Kali Linux 2026.1 ships BackTrack mode, eight new tools, and a kernel upgrade to 6.18

Penetration testers running Kali Linux have a new release to work with. Version 2026.1 delivers the annual theme refresh, a new BackTrack-inspired mode in kali-undercover, eight tools added to the network repositories, a kernel bump to 6.18, and several Kali NetHunter changes.

Your security stack looks fine from the dashboard and that’s the problem

One in five enterprise endpoints is operating outside a protected and enforceable state on any given day, according to device telemetry collected across tens of millions of corporate PCs. That figure, drawn from Absolute Security’s 2026 Resilience Risk Index, has barely moved in a year, even as organizations continue to add security tools and increase spending.

Google’s TurboQuant cuts AI memory use without losing accuracy

Large language models carry a persistent scaling problem. As context windows grow, the memory required to store key-value (KV) caches expands proportionally, consuming GPU memory and slowing inference. A team at Google Research has developed three compression algorithms: TurboQuant, PolarQuant, and Quantized Johnson-Lindenstrauss (QJL). All three are designed to compress those caches aggressively without degrading model output quality.

Microsoft hands Entra ID users new option for MFA

Organizations rely on MFA to enforce identity checks before granting access to systems and services. Microsoft has made external MFA generally available in Microsoft Entra ID, expanding support for third-party identity providers. External MFA supports organizations that use third-party MFA solutions to meet regulatory or business requirements, handle scenarios such as mergers and acquisitions, or maintain a consistent MFA approach within Microsoft Entra ID.

Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 ships with confidential computing support, XFS live repair

Many enterprise Linux deployments rely on hardware-level memory isolation to protect sensitive workloads from co-tenants and compromised hypervisors. Oracle’s Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 (UEK 8.2) extends that capability on Oracle Linux with support for Intel Trust Domain Extensions, along with a set of file system and memory management changes intended to reduce downtime and improve diagnostic visibility.

Who owns AI agent access? At most companies, nobody knows

AI agents are operating across production enterprise environments at scale, and the identity infrastructure managing their access has not kept up with their deployment. A January 2026 survey of 228 IT and security professionals, conducted by the Cloud Security Alliance, finds that the majority of organizations have AI agents active in core systems, with fragmented ownership of how those agents authenticate and what they can access.

Reddit declares war on bad bot activity

Reddit is introducing changes to support interactions between people. The company is taking a bottom-up approach to help users understand when they are engaging with another person unless an account is labeled otherwise. Reddit plans to verify that users are human without requiring disclosure of real-world identity.

GitHub jumps on the bandwagon and will use your data to train AI

GitHub updated how it uses data to improve AI-powered coding assistance. Starting April 24, interaction data from Copilot Free, Pro, and Pro+ users may be used to train and improve GitHub’s models unless users opt out. Copilot Business and Copilot Enterprise users are not included in this change.

Tails 7.6 ships automatic Tor bridge retrieval and a new password manager

Tails 7.6 is out, and for users operating on networks that block Tor, the most consequential addition is built-in bridge retrieval. The Tor Connection assistant can now detect when a direct connection to Tor is restricted and automatically request bridges suited to the user’s region. The request goes through the Tor Project’s Moat API, and the connection to that API is disguised via domain fronting, making it appear as traffic to an ordinary website.

Make OpenAI’s models misbehave and earn a reward

OpenAI’s public Safety Bug Bounty program focuses on AI abuse and safety risks across its products. The goal is to support safe and secure systems and reduce the risk of misuse that could lead to harm. This program complements the Security Bug Bounty. It accepts reports of abuse and safety risks that do not meet the criteria for a security vulnerability.

AI frenzy feeds credential chaos, secrets leak through code, tools, and infrastructure

Code keeps moving through pipelines, and credentials continue to surface alongside it. GitGuardian’s State of Secrets Sprawl 2026 puts the count at 28.65 million new hardcoded secrets in public GitHub commits in 2025, extending a multi-year rise in exposed access keys, tokens, and passwords.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 24, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.