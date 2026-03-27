Top product launches at RSAC 2026

RSAC 2026 showcased a wave of innovation, with vendors unveiling technologies poised to redefine cybersecurity. From AI-powered defense to breakthroughs in identity protection, this year’s conference delivered a glimpse into the future. Here are the most interesting products that caught our attention, and could shape what’s next.

Astrix Security has revealed a major expansion of its AI agent security platform, covering every layer where AI agents operate in the enterprise: from managed AI platforms to shadow deployments running on managed devices, detecting both agent existence and unauthorized access to enterprise resources, and enforcing policy over what agents are allowed to do.

Bonfy.AI announced Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS) 2.0, a platform built to secure enterprise content across all systems, applications, and AI agents – anywhere data moves, resides, or is processed. Bonfy delivers real-time, contextual protection across email, SaaS apps, collaboration tools, browsers, cloud and on‑prem file stores, AI systems, and agent frameworks, so enterprises can safely accelerate AI adoption without flying blind.

The Vellox suite showcases how AI-native cyber defense can counter growing threats to U.S. national security and critical infrastructure. The product suite is fueled by more than 30 years of technology, tradecraft, and adversarial insights. Booz Allen’s cyber operators are engaged at the center of nearly all major commercial and federal cyber missions, enabling singular insight when developing and deploying military-grade offensive and defensive products for U.S. federal, defense, and intelligence customers as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Black Duck has announced the general availability of Black Duck Signal, an agentic AI application security solution purpose-built to secure AI-generated code in autonomous development workflows. Signal introduces a new model for application security: agentic AI augmented by decades of human-curated security context. Delivered as an agentic AI solution, Signal enlists a coordinated system of specialized AI security agents that draw on ContextAI, Black Duck’s application security model, to analyze code, assess impact and guide remediation actions in real time.

Cisco has introduced solutions to address AI security issues and remove a top barrier to agent adoption. By establishing trusted identities, enforcing strict zero trust Access controls, hardening agents before deployment, enforcing guardrails at runtime, and giving SOC teams the tools to stop threats at machine speed, Cisco is building security into the foundation of the emerging AI economy.

Mimecast has announced a major expansion of its Incydr offering with new data security capabilities and a preview of the Agent Risk Center. These enhancements deliver runtime data security through a unified approach to detect, govern, and remediate data exposure in real time, whether driven by employees or agents acting on their behalf.

Novee introduced AI Red Teaming for LLM Applications for its AI penetration testing platform, designed to uncover security vulnerabilities in LLM-powered applications before attackers can exploit them. Unlike conventional application security tools built for web and infrastructure testing, Novee’s AI pentesting agent is specifically designed to continuously probe AI-enabled applications. The agent autonomously simulates real-world, sophisticated attack scenarios and chaining techniques together to identify vulnerabilities that manual testing or static scanners often miss.

Dashlane has unveiled Omnix AI Advisor, a natural-language AI security assistant embedded into the Dashlane Omnix platform. Built upon Omnix’s advanced credential protection and visibility capabilities, Omnix AI Advisor accelerates enterprises’ transition to a proactive security posture by turning real-time credential risk data, such as dark web exposure and phishing logs, into contextual, actionable intelligence.

Palo Alto Networks has advanced its AI security platform with Prisma AIRS 3.0, securing the agentic AI lifecycle and enabling enterprises to move from observation to safe autonomous execution. Prisma AIRS replaces fragmented point solutions with a single platform to manage the primary threats and risks of AI apps and autonomous agents. The new capabilities allow teams to future-proof their operations as agent ecosystems evolve.

Stellar Cyber has introduced agentic AI to cut alert noise and speed investigations, changing how SOC teams operate. The enhancements advance its autonomous SOC platform, shifting teams from reactive alert handling to outcome-driven security operations.

Straiker has launched Discover AI and expanded Defend AI to secure coding agents, productivity agents, and custom-built agent platforms. Agents are operating across enterprise systems with broad access, growing autonomy, and zero security oversight. That’s why Straiker built Discover AI and Defend AI: to give security teams visibility into what agents are running and protection against what they might do.

Teleport announced Beams, a trusted runtime designed to solve the security and IAM challenges blocking teams from designing and running AI agents in production infrastructure. Beams runs each agent in an isolated Firecracker VM with built-in identity. Each Beam is connected to infrastructure and inference services without secrets, with audit and access control.