Don’t count on government guidance after a smart home breach

People are filling their homes with internet-connected cameras, speakers, locks, and routers. When one of those devices is compromised, the next steps are often unclear. Researchers reviewing government cybersecurity advice in 11 countries found that most guidance focuses on prevention, leaving households with limited support after a breach.

The analysis covers Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prevention advice is widely available

Government agencies publish a consistent set of recommendations aimed at reducing risk before an incident occurs. The dataset includes 21 sources providing general cybersecurity advice, covering 46 distinct practices from 17 agencies.

Certain instructions repeat across countries. Update regularly shows up 18 times in guidance for smart devices, and change default credentials is listed 15 times. Router-related advice is also common. use guest Wi-Fi is included 13 times, change SSID+Wi-Fi passw. 12 times, and change admin credentials 11 times. Use WPA2/WPA3 is included 10 times.

Other recommendations show up less often. Enable MFA is listed 7 times in the “Online” category. Disable unused features is included 9 times for smart devices. Use a password manager is listed 3 times under “General,” and access network over VPN appears 2 times under “Router.”

The researchers describe these as widely shared baseline practices, noting that “most countries provide general cybersecurity recommendations” aimed at securing devices and accounts before compromise.

Smart home incident reporting support is lacking

Public reporting systems for cyber incidents are present in most of the countries reviewed. The analysis identifies reporting infrastructure in 9 countries, operated by 11 agencies.

There are 7 online reporting tools, along with 4 telephone channels, 3 email channels, and 5 referral pages. These systems cover cybercrime and general cybersecurity incidents affecting individuals and small organizations.

The researchers note that “none of the sources focus specifically on smart home or home network incidents” when it comes to reporting. The available systems are broad and not tailored to connected households.

Few sources explain how to recover

Guidance for handling a compromised smart home appears far less often. Out of the 35 sources reviewed, “only two sources offer step-by-step recovery guidance for non-expert users,” the researchers state, highlighting limited support.

One source from GIP ACYMA in France provides a 12-step recovery plan designed for everyday users.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore offers a shorter set of instructions, including disconnecting the device from the internet, changing credentials or performing a factory reset, and contacting the manufacturer.

“Current guidance lacks mechanisms for validation. Users are rarely given ways to assess whether their smart home is secure again after taking recommended actions. Designing lightweight validation cues, such as checks for unknown devices, confirmation of update status, or indicators of restored normal behavior could significantly improve user confidence and reduce premature termination of recovery efforts,” researchers concluded.

The risks to smart homes are not abstract. Findings from Leipzig University in Germany show that someone nearby, such as a neighbor, can monitor a smart home without hacking devices or decrypting data.