Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 31, 2026

Android Malware Research Director

Alice | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Android Malware Research Director, you will establish operational processes, workflows, and quality standards for the team, while integrating the function into existing infrastructure. You will act as the primary client interface, managing relationships, presenting research findings, and ensuring client satisfaction.

Cloud Information Security Engineer

HedgeServ | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Information Security Engineer, you will monitor and optimize IDS/IPS and EDR platforms to enhance threat detection and endpoint visibility. You will correlate events across security tools, logs, and cloud telemetry to identify complex threats and reduce false positives, while investigating incidents using tools like Elasticsearch and Kibana.

Cloud Security

Network Intelligence | India | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security, you will design and manage secure Azure cloud environments while continuously assessing and improving security posture using industry best practices. You will monitor cloud risks, drive vulnerability management processes, and ensure timely remediation. You will implement and manage CSPM and CNAPP solutions to strengthen cloud security, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure compliance with security standards and frameworks.

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Cyber Security Architect

Iceland Foods | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will lead the security engineering function across identity and access management, cloud security, threat modeling, and application security, shaping the organization’s overall security architecture. You will ensure security is embedded into all projects and changes, working closely with IT and business stakeholders to design secure solutions and influence strategic decisions.

Cyber Security Risk Manager

Beyond Bank | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Risk Manager, you will oversee daily IT security operations in line with governance frameworks and risk management standards. You will work with stakeholders to perform security assessments, identify exposures in processes and technologies, and develop solutions to manage risk. You will assess and report risks across infrastructure, platforms, and emerging technologies, ensuring alignment with the organization’s risk appetite.

Cybersecurity IAM Analyst

NOV | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity IAM Analyst, you will manage identity and access processes, including provisioning, role changes, and access exceptions across platforms such as Okta, Azure AD, Active Directory, and AWS IAM. You will support and troubleshoot SSO integrations, validate authentication flows, and assist with onboarding applications to federation services.

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Cybersecurity Lead

A10 Networks | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Lead, you will oversee Blue Team operations by managing and optimizing detection and response platforms (SIEM, EDR/XDR, SOAR, and network security tools), ensuring end-to-end visibility and high-quality telemetry across environments. You will drive detection tuning, threat hunting, and incident response while aligning monitoring with MITRE ATT&CK and evolving threats.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Compugen | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will support patch and vulnerability management by deploying updates, assessing impact, and prioritizing remediation based on risk. You will use vulnerability scanning tools to identify issues and work with technical teams to ensure effective resolution.

GRC Cybersecurity Specialist

Pernod Ricard | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a GRC Cybersecurity Specialist, you will define and govern security policies, standards, and guidelines, supporting the implementation of cybersecurity frameworks across the organization. You will perform risk and privacy assessments, coordinate response actions for security incidents, and oversee risk reduction initiatives.

Information Security Manager

TOMRA | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will define and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures, conduct risk assessments, manage the risk register, and ensure proper information classification and protection. You will lead compliance efforts for frameworks such as NIS2, ISO 27001, and the Cyber Resilience Act, coordinating audits, documentation, and regulatory reporting.

Information Security Specialist

abra | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will manage and secure IT systems, including UNIX, Linux, and AIX environments, while ensuring reliable and secure network operations. You will implement and maintain security solutions, manage security tools, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to support secure operations.

IT Security Specialist

AND-E | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will monitor security events, investigate alerts, and handle incidents in line with established procedures, escalating when necessary. You will operate SOC tools and collaborate with MSSP partners to manage SIEM alerts and improve detection capabilities.

IT & Security Officer

OSL | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an IT & Security Officer, you will support technology governance by maintaining asset inventories, system ownership, and control standards, while operating security controls across access management, authentication, endpoints, and networks. You will manage user access lifecycle processes, role-based permissions, and periodic access reviews. You will support vulnerability scanning, patch management, and remediation tracking, as well as maintain logging, monitoring, and alerting for security and operational events.

Lead AI & LLM Engineer

Signature Aviation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead AI & LLM Engineer, you will design and deploy AI applications using large language models, ensuring strong security, privacy, and compliance across all solutions. You will lead secure architecture decisions, implement access controls, and integrate AI capabilities through APIs and workflows that protect enterprise data.

Manager, Cybersecurity Operations

Skechers | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Manager, Cybersecurity Operations, you will lead global SOC operations, overseeing daily monitoring, escalation workflows, and coordination between internal teams and MSSP partners. You will manage MSSP relationships to ensure service quality, define clear responsibilities and escalation paths, and continuously improve performance through metrics, service reviews, and tooling optimization.

Penetration Tester

Opes Cyber Security | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing and vulnerability assessments across networks, applications, and cloud environments, simulating real-world attack scenarios to identify security weaknesses. You will deliver actionable reports with risk ratings and remediation guidance for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Security Engineer

CoinsPaid | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will monitor security alerts, triage and investigate potential threats, and perform end-to-end incident response from detection through recovery. You will analyze logs across systems, identify false positives, and escalate real threats with clear remediation guidance.

Security Engineer – Pentester

Scaleway | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Pentester, you will conduct penetration testing across web, API, network, and infrastructure environments, simulating realistic attack scenarios to identify vulnerabilities. You will participate in red team exercises, including adversarial simulations and social engineering activities.

Security Penetration Tester

Next | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Penetration Tester, you will plan and execute authorized tests across networks, applications, and infrastructure to simulate attacks and assess risk. You will identify security gaps caused by technical flaws or human factors and provide best-practice remediation guidance.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Fluence | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will contribute to cybersecurity architecture and support its implementation across product, OT, cloud, and network environments. You will implement security requirements throughout development and deployment processes, ensuring secure-by-design practices. The role includes executing vulnerability management activities such as scanning, analysis, and remediation tracking for Fluence OS.

Senior DevSecOp

VaporVM | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior DevSecOp, you will design and manage secure AWS cloud architectures, embedding security across CI/CD pipelines and development workflows. You will implement automated security solutions, integrate SIEM/SOAR capabilities, and manage identity systems including IAM, PAM, and federation.

Senior Incident Response Security Engineer

Prima | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Security Engineer, you will enhance EDR/XDR and DLP configurations, and develop new SIEM detections with improved enrichment and SIEM/SOAR integration. You will automate alert triage and incident response playbooks, and define runbooks to standardize response activities. You will lead tabletop exercises and act as a key responder during security incidents, guiding investigations and driving effective response across teams.

Senior Information Security Officer

SOCAN | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Officer, you will lead security governance by developing policies, standards, and architecture guardrails aligned with business objectives. You will drive risk management activities, including assessments, threat modeling, and executive reporting. You will oversee security operations across cloud and on-prem environments, improving monitoring, detection engineering, and threat hunting while reducing false positives and increasing coverage.

Senior Red Team Engineer

Allstate | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Red Team Engineer, you will lead full-scope red team operations from planning to simulated exfiltration, executing stealthy, multi-stage attack scenarios across enterprise environments within defined rules of engagement. You will design advanced adversary emulation campaigns based on threat intelligence and MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and operate across complex systems including networks, Active Directory, and cloud infrastructure.

Senior Security Analyst

HCS | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Analyst, you will monitor customer environments across servers, endpoints, networks, and Microsoft Azure and 365 services, triaging alerts to distinguish real incidents from false positives. You will prioritize and respond to alerts based on severity and SLA, ensuring accurate ticketing and documentation.