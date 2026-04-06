IT talent looks the other way as wireless security incidents pile up

Enterprise wireless networks are supporting a growing mix of devices and applications, increasing operational demand and security exposure. The 2026 Cisco State of Wireless report reflects these conditions through rising incident rates, higher costs, and ongoing staffing challenges.

Wireless investment continues to increase. Most organizations expanded spending over the past 5 years, and a large share expects further growth in the next several years. Expectations for returns are also rising, with more organizations anticipating stronger outcomes compared to previous periods.

Security incidents remain widespread

Wireless security incidents are common in enterprise environments. 85% of organizations experienced at least 1 incident in the past year. 58% reported financial loss tied to those incidents, and 50% of those cases exceeded $1 million.

The impact extends beyond direct financial loss. 36% of organizations reported compromised IoT or OT devices linked to wireless incidents. The same share reported unauthorized access to internal systems through wireless credentials or rogue access points. 34% experienced regulatory or compliance penalties connected to wireless breaches.

Expectations indicate continued pressure. 71% anticipate an increase in wireless security failures over the next 2 years.

AI introduces operational gains and new threats

AI is changing how wireless environments operate. It supports automation and network management, and it also introduces new sources of risk. 35% of wireless leaders identify AI-generated or automated cyberattacks among the top drivers of increased wireless security threats. Growth in IoT devices and a shortage of skilled personnel also contribute to this trend.

AI deployment is expanding. 28% of organizations have already deployed AI workloads. This figure is projected to reach 79% by 2027. An additional 29% are in pilot stages, and 22% plan deployment within the next 12 months.

Organizations deploying AI workloads report stronger reliance on wireless infrastructure. 62% of these organizations view wireless as strategically important, compared to 46% overall. They are also more likely to adopt capabilities such as 6 GHz for congestion management and high-bandwidth applications.

Operational complexity drives workload pressure

Operational complexity continues to increase in wireless environments. 98% of organizations report increased complexity, driven by mission-critical workloads, security risks, and rising bandwidth demand.

This complexity translates into workload pressure for IT teams. 43% of teams receive at least 50 wireless support tickets per week, with an average of 68 tickets. 55% of wireless teams spend most of their time on reactive troubleshooting and incident management. 64% expect ticket resolution times to increase over the next 2 to 3 years.

Visibility gaps add to the challenge. 87% of organizations report limitations in visibility that affect troubleshooting. These gaps include client, application, and packet-level visibility. 25% of reported issues are incorrectly attributed to wireless networks, with each misattributed incident consuming an average of 18 hours.

Automation adoption remains limited

Interest in automation is high, though adoption remains limited. 81% of wireless leaders prefer AI with automation to handle routine operational tasks. Deployment levels remain lower, with fewer organizations using AI for ticket management, capacity planning, or security monitoring.

Organizations that have implemented higher levels of AI automation report measurable time savings. 98% report time savings, averaging 3 hours and 20 minutes per day per person. These organizations also report faster ticket resolution and simpler network operations.

Talent shortages increase operational strain

Talent shortages increase operational strain and security exposure and limit the ability to implement AI in wireless networks. 86% of organizations report hiring challenges, with IT talent shifting toward fields such as AI and cybersecurity.

“AI ranks as the number one area that attracts talent from wireless, while a shortage of candidates with advanced wireless or AI-integrated skills is the number one barrier to hiring,” researchers said.

“This creates a skills gap that translates into higher operating costs, lower morale, and reduced innovation,” they concluded.