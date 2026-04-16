Product showcase: Ente Auth encrypts, backs up, and syncs 2FA

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an essential layer of protection for online accounts, and Ente Auth makes it easier to manage securely across devices.

Ente Auth is a free, open-source authenticator app designed to generate and store one-time passcodes for 2FA. It supports setup through QR codes and manual entry, allowing users to add accounts and begin generating codes.

Users can also import existing accounts from other authenticator apps, simplifying the transition without the need to manually reconfigure each service. Basic organization features help manage multiple accounts more efficiently. The interface is straightforward, making it suitable for both new and experienced users.

The app can be used without creating an account. In that case, it warns users and advises them to take manual backups so their codes remain secure. If a user creates an account later, the desktop app migrates any remaining offline codes into the newly created account so they can be preserved. The app also recommends exporting codes beforehand in case something unexpected happens during sign-in. If you choose to create an account, your codes will be backed up.

Encrypted backups

A key feature of Ente Auth is end-to-end encrypted backups. Authentication data is stored securely so users can recover access if they lose or replace a device.

The app also provides cross-platform synchronization, enabling access to authentication codes across multiple devices, including mobile and desktop. This reduces the risk of being locked out of accounts tied to a single device and supports more flexible use.

Offline mode

Ente Auth continues to function offline, generating time-based one-time passwords without requiring an internet connection. This ensures access to codes in situations where connectivity is limited or unavailable. To verify this, I turned on airplane mode, and the codes appeared and refreshed as expected.

Conclusion

Ente Auth is worth considering if you want a simple, reliable 2FA app that puts privacy first. It works across devices, keeps your data protected, and gives you control over your authentication codes.