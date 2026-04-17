New infosec products of the week: April 17, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axonius, Broadcom, Siemens, and Sitehop.

Axonius updates Asset Cloud with AI, exposure management, and asset trust standard

Axonius has expanded its Asset Cloud with AI-powered remediation in Axonius Exposures, added support for IoT and OT environments via Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, and introduced a new data trust standard with Axonius Verified Assets.

Siemens expands Industrial Automation DataCenter with edge AI and cybersecurity

Siemens will present the next generation of its Industrial Automation DataCenter, a custom-configured data center for IT needs in production, expanding its turnkey solution into an AI-ready platform. Delivered pre-installed, pre-configured, and system-tested from a single source, the solution combines high-performance virtualization for OT applications, backup and restore capabilities, data archiving, and an industrial demilitarized zone, separating IT networks from OT environments.

Broadcom introduces zero-trust runtime for scalable AI agents

Broadcom has announced VMware Tanzu Platform agent foundations, introducing a secure-by-default agentic runtime designed to accelerate the delivery of autonomous AI applications. By extending the trusted code-to-production simplicity of Tanzu Platform to AI agents, Broadcom is enabling enterprise developers to move beyond siloed AI experiments and into scalable, governed production on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

Sitehop’s SAFEcore Edge enables ultra-low-latency, hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption

Sitehop has launched SAFEcore Edge, a post-quantum encryption device, bringing quantum-resistant security to critical national infrastructure, financial services, and government networks at every point, however remote. SAFEcore Edge delivers hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption to the network edge, with up to 1,000 times lower latency than software-only solutions. This enables the secure flow of data wherever it is needed, without compromising on speed or resilience.