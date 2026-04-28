Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 28, 2026

CISO

Nokia | Finland | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and maintain the information security strategy for classified operations, enforce security policies aligned with defense requirements, and protect sensitive data across systems and networks. You will oversee access control, monitoring, and risk management, ensure secure system design and accreditation, lead incident response, and support security clearances and audits.

CISO – Core Services

UK Ministry of Defence | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a CISO – Core Services, you will lead cyber and information security governance, manage risk frameworks, and embed secure-by-design principles across programmes. You will oversee audits, incident management, and regulatory compliance, promote security awareness, ensure proper data protection practices, and lead teams to strengthen organizational security and resilience.

Cloud Security Architect

BOYLE Sports | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will define and lead cloud security architecture, develop secure design patterns and controls using IaC, and ensure security is embedded across platforms and CI/CD pipelines. You will align solutions with IAM, network, and encryption standards, translate regulatory requirements into automated controls, conduct risk assessments and threat modeling, and support governance, compliance, and security posture reporting.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Spectral AI | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will embed security-by-design across software, AI, firmware, and hardware, support design reviews, and develop SOPs for regulatory compliance. You will perform risk assessments using threat modeling methods, align with industry standards, support vulnerability disclosure, and maintain cybersecurity documentation and compliance artifacts.

Information Security Officer

Optiver | Australia | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and maintain security policies aligned with regulatory requirements, translate legal and risk obligations into internal practices, manage the risk register and reviews, and design security training and awareness programs.

Information Security Engineers, Agentic AI

D. E. Shaw Research | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Engineers, Agentic AI, you will develop and improve security processes, identify and resolve threats and vulnerabilities, and implement automation to address common security issues, with a focus on securing agentic AI systems and workflows.

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IT Security & Compliance Intern

Kinetico | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security & Compliance Intern, you will assist with collecting and organizing documentation for NIST audits, identify gaps in security policies and controls, and work with departments to inventory applications, data, and user access. You will document system ownership and data classification, research cybersecurity threats, produce weekly summary reports, and participate in learning sessions with external security vendors.

MDR Analyst

Rapid7 | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a MDR Analyst, you will investigate and analyze malicious activity across customer environments, from common threats to complex attacks. You will use threat intelligence tools, write incident reports aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, collaborate with teams, share insights on threat trends, and support detection improvements and response efforts.

SOC 2 Manage

Accorian | Canada | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a SOC 2 Manage, you will lead the planning, execution, and delivery of SOC 1 and SOC 2 engagements, ensuring compliance with AICPA standards and internal quality requirements. You will act as the main client contact, provide guidance on control environments and compliance strategies, and mentor teams while reviewing work to ensure high-quality delivery.

Security Engineer

Tribeca Venture Partners | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will build and automate security controls using scripts and tooling, support compliance programs, and integrate security, IT, and cloud systems. You will lead technical delivery of security projects, develop reusable tools, support incident response with logging and detection, and improve security controls across endpoints, identity, and SaaS environments.

Security Engineer

Joveo AI | UAE | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Security Engineer, you will conduct threat modeling, security reviews, and vulnerability assessments, implement application and cloud security controls, and manage monitoring and incident response. You will integrate security tools into CI/CD pipelines and promote security best practices across engineering teams.

Security Operations Lead

Torii | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Lead, you will define and advance the security strategy, manage cloud and endpoint security, and oversee compliance and privacy programs. You will lead incident response, partner with engineering on application security, and manage third-party risk across the vendor ecosystem.

Senior Cyber Security GRC Specialist

Bayer | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security GRC Specialist, you will support governance, risk, and compliance activities by assessing security controls, tracking risks, and contributing to audit readiness. You will collaborate across teams, develop metrics and dashboards, support risk assessments and data security initiatives, and help improve data classification and compliance processes.

Senior Information Security Analyst

Gen | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Analyst, you will translate regulatory and security requirements into actionable vulnerability management programs, driving the full lifecycle from detection to remediation and reporting. You will integrate security into CI/CD, coordinate across security and DevOps teams, track progress and risks, and deliver clear metrics and reporting to leadership.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Nano Infomatrix | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will design and maintain secure network infrastructure across LAN, WAN, and VPN environments, manage firewalls, proxies, and load balancers, and support secure data transfers. You will perform vulnerability assessments, ensure compliance with security standards, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement secure network solutions.