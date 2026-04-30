Met Police face criticism for using AI to spy on their own officers

London police officers have been warned by the Metropolitan Police Federation to watch their backs after the force deployed controversial AI software to investigate misconduct.

The staff association, representing more than 30,000 officers in London, reported it had not been informed of plans to use Palantir’s AI to analyze officers’ movements.

The Federation notified all colleagues and advised them to exercise “extreme caution when carrying Metropolitan Police-issued devices while off duty”.

It believes the use of automated suspicion by the force would damage morale and trust among officers.

“Courageous colleagues across London do not deserve to be treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother bosses,” Matt Cane, general secretary of the Federation, said.

“No one wants bad police officers in policing. The good, brave and hard-working officers we represent are the first to say that the small minority of officers who are not fit to serve should not be in the police service.

“But this use of AI to spy on our officers is not proportionate, just or proper. It’s an outrageous and unforgivable invasion of privacy,” concluded Cane.

The Federation is also considering legal action against the force over officers’ right to a private life under Article 8 of the Human Rights Act.

Originally developed for U.S. and allied military intelligence, Palantir Technologies software is used by public- and private-sector organizations worldwide to combine data from multiple sources and generate AI-driven insights for operations and decisions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) issued a statement saying it is stepping up its use of technology within the organization to strengthen professional standards, address misconduct, and increase public confidence.

The MPS said the technology has helped identify suspected corruption, leading to the arrest of two officers and the suspension of two more. It is also investigating 98 officers for alleged abuse of the shift rostering system, with about 500 issued prevention notices, and is assessing 42 senior leaders for misconduct linked to breaches of hybrid working policy.

“Criminals are constantly adapting how they use technology and policing has to keep pace, not just on the streets but within our own organization, noted Sir Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

“This is the Met using technology, data and stronger legal powers to confront poor behaviour, raise standards and fix our foundations as our communities would expect,” added Rowley.