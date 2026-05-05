Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 5, 2026

Armis Security Specialist

HCLTech | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Armis Security Specialist, you will manage and optimize the Armis deployment to strengthen security across lab, OT, and IoT environments. You will maintain device visibility, refine policies and detections, and integrate Armis with other tools to improve monitoring and reduce false positives. You will identify vulnerabilities in lab devices, support remediation plans with IT and research teams, and develop procedures for patching, detection, and response aligned with frameworks.

Cyber Security Engineer

Kaleida Health | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, optimize, and maintain security platforms across endpoint, email, identity, cloud, and network environments. You will implement best practices, support zero trust initiatives, and work with teams to deliver secure and compliant solutions. You will also handle security tickets, investigate alerts and incidents, and participate in on-call support.

Cyber Threat Analyst

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Analyst, you will correlate logs, telemetry, and security data to detect APT activity and investigate indicators of compromise. You will build detection and prevention controls based on threat intelligence, analyze incidents using system and network data, and support ongoing improvements to detection capabilities and processes.

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Coordinator, Information Security & Governance

Daman | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Coordinator, Information Security & Governance, you will support administrative and coordination activities across security, governance, and data protection functions. You will maintain documentation, records, and trackers for policies, risks, compliance, audits, and access governance, and follow up with stakeholders to ensure timely completion of tasks. You will assist with security initiatives, manage records related to outsourced services and SLAs, and support data protection efforts, including handling of PII/PHI and compliance tracking.

Cyber Security Officer

NHS England | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Officer, you will support incident management within the CSOC, handling security incidents and assisting with internal and external enquiries. You will use analytics to identify threat patterns, produce reports for technical and non-technical stakeholders, and manage stakeholder engagement. You will also help improve processes and drive enhancements within the incident management team.

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GRC Specialist

Nova | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a GRC Specialist, you will lead the organization’s governance, risk, and compliance program, working with the CISO to align strategy with business objectives and risk appetite. You will develop policies and standards, manage risk assessments and the risk register, and drive compliance with frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and GDPR.

Information Security Officer

TYTAN Technologies | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop, implement, and maintain the organization’s security strategy, policies, and controls. You will lead risk assessments, audits, and vulnerability management, ensure compliance with standards such as ISO 27001 and GDPR, and oversee incident response and remediation.

Intern Cyber Security Engineer

SES Satellites | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Intern Cyber Security Engineer, you will support engineering teams with secure design, risk management, vulnerability assessment, and security testing. You will assist with system hardening, endpoint protection, and default configurations, and contribute to research across domains such as identity and access management, authentication, and MFA. You will also help design and review network security controls, research mitigation strategies, and assess security requirements, threats, and vulnerabilities in complex systems.

Principal Cyber Security Analyst

Salt River Project | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Analyst, you will identify, triage, and respond to security events across IT and OT environments. You will analyze data to detect threats, support investigations as an escalation point, and develop SIEM alerts, dashboards, and response playbooks. You will also stay informed on the threat landscape, advise on security controls, and support the protection of critical operational systems.

SOC Analyst / Threat Hunter (L2)

ServCrust | India | Remote – View job details

As a SOC Analyst / Threat Hunter (L2), you will triage and investigate alerts from SIEM, EDR, NDR, and CSPM tools, correlating data across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. You will analyze incidents such as IAM misuse, API abuse, and privilege escalation, support containment actions, and perform root cause analysis.

Security Specialist

NASA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Specialist, you will serve as the Cognizant Security Authority for Special Access Program operations under NASA SAP leadership, overseeing the implementation and enforcement of security policies. You will work with program managers to develop and maintain security programs, provide guidance and oversight to SAP security officers, and ensure facilities meet compliance requirements. You will apply risk management principles to assess threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation strategies, and analyze sensitive intelligence to support specialized investigations.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – ML SecOps

CAAT Pension Plan | Canada | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – ML SecOps, you will lead security engineering across cloud and hybrid environments, building advanced detections, monitoring, and incident response capabilities. You will develop AI-driven threat detection, automate SOAR workflows, and optimize Microsoft Sentinel using analytics, UEBA, and automation to reduce false positives.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

UNSW | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead the design and migration of a new security data pipeline, integrating diverse log sources into a next-generation SIEM. You will configure and optimize the SIEM for detection, correlation, and alerting, and drive automation and SOAR capabilities using AI to improve incident response.

Senior Security Analyst

Mandiant | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Services, you will work with customers to understand their CTI needs and maximize its impact on their operations. You will oversee the delivery and use of threat intelligence products, communicate findings to both technical and non-technical audiences, and produce tailored reports for analysts and executives. You will also transform raw intelligence from sources such as sensors, incident response engagements, and security tools into clear reports and briefings.

Supply Chain Security Operations Manager

Pinkerton | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Supply Chain Security Operations Manager, you will identify risks and vulnerabilities across supply chain partners and ensure alignment with corporate security policies. You will coordinate corrective action plans, track their implementation, and conduct audits and assessments of partners and suppliers. You will also oversee field operations, engage third parties to mitigate risks, and monitor shipments to ensure they arrive securely and intact.

Virtual Information Security Office

Toyota | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Virtual Information Security Office, you will advise business units on integrating security into initiatives, communicate risks clearly, and promote a security-aware culture. You will support security strategy, reporting, and remediation tracking, ensure alignment with policies and regulations such as GDPR, and assess technical controls and system designs to reduce risk.