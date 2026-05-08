New infosec products of the week: May 8, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week LastPass, Operant AI, Sysdig, and VIAVI.

Operant AI Endpoint Protector secures AI agents and MCP tools

Operant AI has launched Operant Endpoint Protector, a new addition to its AI Defense Platform that enables enterprise IT and security teams to discover, detect, and defend against threats across every AI tool, coding agent, and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-connected workflow used by employees, directly at the endpoint where most consequential AI activity takes place.

VIAVI CyberFlood CF1000 pushes 400G validation for multi-terabit AI data centers

VIAVI Solutions has announced the launch of its next-generation CyberFlood CF1000 Appliance, a native 400G security and application performance test platform for the validation of multi-terabit security and AI data center infrastructures at scale.

Developed for network equipment vendors, hyperscale data center operators and service providers, the CyberFlood CF1000 enables OSI Layer 4-7 validation of critical infrastructure under real-world encrypted and dynamic mixed traffic conditions including Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), DDoS mitigation systems, VPN gateways, zero-trust architectures and AI inference fabrics.

LastPass Mobile Smart Scanner improves password security

LastPass has launched Mobile Smart Scanner, a solution that converts photographs of typed or handwritten credentials into structured, ready-to-use password entries that can be reviewed, saved, and autofilled directly from the vault.

Available in early access for Free, Premium, and Family plan customers, the feature extracts the site URL, username, and password from a single scan taken with the LastPass mobile app. No manual typing, no third-party upload. Scanning occurs on-device consistent with the LastPass “zero-trust” security approach of the product.

Sysdig delivers cloud security that runs inside AI coding agents

Sysdig announced headless cloud security, a cyberdefense platform designed for the agentic AI era. Sysdig Headless Cloud Security enables customers to drop the traditional, one-size-fits-all UI approach and equip their AI agents as the primary operators of machine-speed, data-driven cyberdefense.