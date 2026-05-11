Instagram messaging encryption removed, and privacy advocates are pushing back

After introducing optional end-to-end encrypted messaging in 2023, Instagram announced in March 2026 that encryption for direct messages would be discontinued, and the feature was removed on May 8.

The change allows Instagram to access direct message content, including images, videos, and voice notes.

“If you have chats that are affected by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages that you may want to keep,” the company said.

Meta justified the decision by stating that the feature had low adoption, with only a small percentage of Instagram users enabling encryption. The company advised users who want end-to-end encrypted messaging to use WhatsApp, where encryption is enabled by default.

“Encryption is not just ‘a feature.’ It is fundamental to safety and the exercise of human rights,” the Steering Committee of the Global Encryption Coalition wrote in an April 8 statement urging Meta to reverse course. The group, which includes Mozilla and the Center for Democracy & Technology, argued that low adoption of an opt-in feature is not a reason to scrap it, but a reason to make encryption the default.

The company hasn’t explained what happens to encrypted conversations that aren’t downloaded, whether they’ll be deleted, decrypted and retained, or left inaccessible.

“The decision to drop E2EE raises new questions about how Instagram chats will be handled going forward, including whether private messages containing photos and other sensitive information could become accessible to Meta and analyzed for advertising, AI training, or shared with third parties,” said Edward Komenda, Editor at Proton.