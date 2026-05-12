Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 12, 2026

Application Security Engineer

Total Quality Logistics | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an Application Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain security controls across the software development lifecycle. You will work closely with engineering and product teams to identify vulnerabilities early, support remediation efforts, and help ensure applications are secure by design without slowing development.

Cybersecurity Analyst – IOT Security

Henry Ford Health | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Analyst – IOT Security, you will help protect cloud and on-premises systems by improving security architecture, processes, tools, and automation. The role includes monitoring suspicious activity, investigating incidents, supporting remediation efforts, and performing threat intelligence analysis to identify attackers, attack methods, and impacted systems.

Cybersecurity Engineer (DLP Focus)

Tential Solutions | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Engineer (DLP Focus), you will lead and support enterprise-wide data loss prevention initiatives, implement targeted security controls, and help enforce least privilege access. The role includes working within a Check Point security environment, improving ShareFile workflows, and securing file-sharing processes across Microsoft 365 and Outlook.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Wabtec Corporation | India | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will monitor and respond to cloud security incidents, manage CNAPP detections and controls, and support remediation efforts across cloud environments. The role includes building DevSecOps and CI/CD security controls, contributing to cloud modernization projects, and maintaining technical documentation and procedures.

Cybersecurity Lead

Intersect | Canada | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Lead, you will lead and scale the organization’s cybersecurity program across cloud, SaaS, and endpoint environments. The role includes defining security strategy and controls, managing platforms such as Okta, Google Workspace, GCP, SIEM, and CrowdStrike, leading incident response and threat detection efforts, strengthening vulnerability management and phishing protection, and promoting security awareness across the organization.

Cyber Assurance Specialist

Kinetic | Australia | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Assurance Specialist, you will conduct security risk assessments, identify vulnerabilities, and support remediation efforts across systems, applications, and SaaS platforms. The role includes performing compliance reviews against standards such as ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and ASD Essential 8, managing assurance documentation and access reviews, and collaborating with stakeholders and third-party vendors to support security and compliance objectives.

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Cyber Security Engineer (IAM)

Garmin | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer (IAM), you will help implement and operate Garmin’s identity security services across the organization. You will collaborate with cybersecurity teams and business units, design integrated security solutions, enhance workflows through automation and APIs, and contribute to project planning, team priorities, and ongoing security improvements.

Cyber Security Lead

Kerry | Ireland | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will lead the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, governance, and risk management across infrastructure, applications, data, network, and cloud environments. The role includes embedding security by design, enforcing enterprise-wide security standards, overseeing incident preparedness and compliance, and driving a strong security culture that supports business growth while reducing cyber and operational risk.

Data Protection Manager

Slater and Gordon Lawyers | United Kingdom | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Data Protection Manager, you will oversee the organization’s data protection framework, ensuring compliance with UK GDPR and related regulations. The role includes managing data breaches and risk assessments, maintaining policies and procedures, advising stakeholders on privacy risks, delivering staff training, and acting as the main contact for data protection matters and regulatory engagement.

Head of CSOC

ENEC Operations | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Head of CSOC, you will ead 24/7 security operations, overseeing threat monitoring, incident response, and operational readiness across the SOC environment. The role includes managing CSOC processes, SOPs, and incident response plans, leading escalations and stakeholder communications, improving detection capabilities and security use cases, and driving team performance, collaboration, and operational efficiency through KPI and SLA management.

Information Security Specialist

Secfix | Germany | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As an Information Security Specialist, you will guide customers through the compliance lifecycle, from onboarding and certification to continuous compliance and audit support. The role combines vCISO and customer-facing responsibilities, including improving cloud and infrastructure security across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Terraform, advising on frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST, and collaborating with Product and Engineering teams to shape AI-driven security and compliance features.

Insider Threat Senior Analyst

KeyBank | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As an Insider Threat Senior Analyst, you will investigate insider threats, develop detections and use cases, and work with UEBA, UAM, SIEM, and XDR platforms. You will also conduct proactive threat hunts across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, using threat intelligence and behavioral analysis to identify hidden threats and build detections based on attacker TTPs.

Senior Cloud Cybersecurity Engineer

Charles Schwab | USA | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cloud Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement, and monitor security controls across AWS and Azure environments. The role includes embedding security into Infrastructure-as-Code and CI/CD pipelines, improving cloud security architecture, collaborating with engineering and operations teams, and evaluating new technologies to strengthen cloud security posture and resilience.

Senior Cloud Detection Engineer

Bank of America | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cloud Detection Engineer, you will develop and tune AWS detections in Splunk, improve alert accuracy, and support complex SOC investigations. You will build detection content across on-prem and multi-cloud environments, collaborate with security and cloud teams, and provide guidance to L1 analysts.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Cooley | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will monitor security systems and logs for suspicious activity, manage and maintain security tools including firewalls, VPN, PAM, DLP, EDR, and SIEM platforms, and support incident response activities. The role also includes troubleshooting security issues, responding to alerts and incidents, and coordinating with security vendors to help protect firm assets.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Visa | USA | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will build and operate cloud and hybrid security platforms with a focus on automation, AI-driven security workflows, and threat detection. The role includes developing API-first services in Python, integrating SIEM, CSPM, CNAPP, IAM, and threat intelligence platforms, implementing cloud security controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP, and using Infrastructure-as-Code and Policy-as-Code to improve security posture and response capabilities.

Vulnerability Research Team Lead

Claroty | Israel | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Vulnerability Research Team Lead, you will lead and mentor a team of vulnerability researchers while defining the research strategy and prioritizing high-value security targets. The role includes providing technical guidance on reverse engineering, exploit development, and analysis projects, collaborating with R&D and product teams to turn research into security capabilities, and representing the organization through industry research, publications, and conference presentations.