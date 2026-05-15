New infosec products of the week: May 15, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week Alation, Apricorn, Versa Networks, and TrustCloud.

The questionnaire-based TPRM model is broken, and TrustCloud has a fix

TrustCloud announced a new version of TrustLens, its third party risk management (TPRM) solution. The new TrustLens agentic AI capabilities focus on delivering four requirements every CISO wants in their TPRM program: speed, accuracy, coverage, and proactive risk mitigation.

Alation AI Governance creates a system of record for AI oversight

Alation has introduced Alation AI Governance, a new offering that gives enterprises the system of record they are missing for AI compliance. The solution registers every AI model, agent, and tool into a single inventory, maps each to applicable regulations, generates evidence-backed model cards, routes approvals through regulation-aware workflows, and produces a live compliance posture for the executive team on demand, not on deadline.

Versa CSPM brings continuous visibility to cloud risk and compliance exposure

Versa has announced Versa Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), extending the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to provide continuous visibility, prioritization, and remediation of cloud risk across environments. With CSPM, Versa combines secure access protection and cloud posture risk on a single platform, delivering the visibility security teams need to quantify and reduce enterprise cyber exposure.

Apricorn hardens ASK3 encrypted USB drive for extreme conditions

Apricorn has announced enhancements to its Aegis Secure Key 3.0 (ASK3), delivering faster performance and new environmental protection capabilities designed to secure the device and its data in the most demanding physical circumstances.