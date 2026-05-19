Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 19, 2026

CISO

DataFence | Israel | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a CISO, you will develop security roadmaps, compliance plans, risk registers, policies, and control implementation plans while leading audit and regulatory compliance activities. You will manage client projects from planning through delivery, conduct risk assessments, gap analyses, internal audits, and security maturity reviews, and prepare reports and recommendations for stakeholders and executive teams.

Cyber Security Analyst

ZEE | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor and investigate alerts across SIEM, XDR, IDS/IPS, and email security tools while managing incident response from triage to RCA. You will conduct threat hunting using TTPs, IOCs, OSINT, and threat intelligence, build and tune detections and SOAR workflows, analyze network and email threats, and improve telemetry, logging, and SOC operations.

Cyber Security Engineer

Mater Private Network | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead the deployment of security solutions, including PAM, EDR, and other enterprise security tools. You will evaluate security architecture and controls across existing and future projects to ensure security is integrated into systems from the design stage.

Cyber Security Engineer

NSW Police Force | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will implement and maintain technical security controls that protect digital infrastructure, applications, and data. You will contribute to secure system design and delivery by applying cybersecurity standards, supporting risk mitigation activities, and helping ensure compliance with security policies and frameworks.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

MED-EL | Austria | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will implement, manage, and improve security technologies across the enterprise, including EDR/XDR, SIEM, vulnerability management, and cloud security tools. You will analyze and respond to security alerts, incidents, and emerging threats while working with IT and engineering teams to support secure system, network, and cloud configurations.

Cybersecurity Manager

Lumenalta | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, you will oversee security controls, risk management activities, governance frameworks, and information security practices to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data assets. You will identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities, implement mitigation measures, and provide guidance to internal teams while collaborating with security partners on evolving technologies and risks.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Aldermore Bank | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will monitor the cyber threat landscape to identify emerging threats that could affect the organization and its customers. You will collect, analyze, and interpret threat data from internal and external sources and produce tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence products.

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Cyber Threat Intelligence & Data Manager, Top Secret

GDIT | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence & Data Manager, Top Secret, you will lead cyber threat intelligence operations and oversee teams delivering strategic, operational, and tactical intelligence products. You will direct intelligence collection, monitoring, correlation, and information sharing activities to maintain situational awareness and support threat detection across internal teams, government agencies, and external partners.

Head of Threat Research

Netcraft | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Threat Research, you will research phishing, malware, malicious JavaScript, and cybercrime campaigns, produce threat assessments and intelligence briefings, track changes in the threat landscape, and attribute activity to threat actors and criminal ecosystems. You will communicate findings to security teams, executives, board members, and government stakeholders.

Infrastructure Security Engineer

Sonar | USA | On-site – View job details

As na Infrastructure Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain security monitoring, alerting, and SIEM capabilities, including dashboards, runbooks, and security rules focused on identity, access, and SaaS environments. You will improve alert accuracy and reliability while reducing noise across critical security services.

OT Security Manager

Sylvamo | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As an OT Security Manager, you will lead the development and implementation of the OT Security Center of Excellence and establish standards for operational technology cybersecurity. You will support the rollout of cybersecurity services across OT environments, including testing, assessments, vulnerability management, and incident response.

Principal AI Security Expert

UNEY | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Principal AI Security Expert, you will design security architectures for AI systems, including threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, and risk mitigation frameworks. You will lead security reviews and audits across the AI development lifecycle and work with product, engineering, and data science teams to integrate security into AI processes.

Security Manager, Global Operations

Crisis24 | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Manager, Global Operations, you will serve as a senior escalation point for major incidents, oversee incident response and communications, and manage reporting and after-action activities. The role includes supervising threat intelligence activities, supporting travel risk and crisis management programs, overseeing security systems and technologies, maintaining policies and compliance standards, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, and developing operational metrics and process improvements.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

UnitedHealth Group | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will manage critical security incidents, monitor security technologies, and analyze cybersecurity alerts across on-premises and cloud environments. You will support new initiatives with engineering expertise, identify gaps in processes and tools, and recommend controls to reduce risk.

Senior Incident Response Analyst

Smurfit Westrock | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Analyst, you will lead incident response activities for declared incidents across OT and IT environments while coordinating containment and eradication efforts with system and application owners. You will perform malware analysis and forensic investigations across endpoints, servers, network traffic, and cloud environments to determine scope, impact, and threat activity.

Senior Threat Intelligence and Assurance Analyst, VP

State Street | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Threat Intelligence and Assurance Analyst, VP, you will co-lead cross-functional coordination across technical teams, including regulatory testing support, penetration testing, assurance analysis, and cyber threat intelligence (CTI), to support the development and execution of an intelligence-led assurance testing strategy. The role focuses on identifying systemic weaknesses, prioritizing remediation efforts, and reducing enterprise risk through a coordinated multi-year approach.