Riverbed introduces new Aternity tools for autonomous IT operations

Riverbed has announced new capabilities for Aternity designed to support autonomous IT operations for digital experience management. The updates help digital workplace teams move toward prevention-focused operations through broader visibility, context-aware intelligence, and governance controls that support automated workflows.

Organizations are measured by their ability to deliver frictionless digital experiences that keep employees productive and business workflows operating without interruption. While many IT initiatives focus on improving reactive operations, Riverbed is focused on enabling organizations to prevent disruption altogether. By combining contextual intelligence with enterprise-scale observability, Riverbed Aternity helps IT teams identify, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact employees or business operations.

“Riverbed is now shipping our third generation of AI for digital employee experience, where AI moves beyond chatbots and self-service to help organizations proactively prevent disruption before employees are impacted,” said Dave Donatelli, CEO at Riverbed.

These innovations bring AI-driven operational intelligence, deeper experience visibility, and high-fidelity data capture into a unified platform designed to help organizations reduce disruption and accelerate resolution.

Aternity natively integrates Riverbed’s APM and NPM expertise through a unified agent and high-fidelity data foundation designed to support AI-driven operations across digital workplace environments.

Riverbed IQ 4.0 – The intelligence layer for autonomous IT

Release 4.0 of IQ advances IT operations from AI-assisted workflows toward autonomous operations through a unified intelligence layer designed for autonomous IT. IQ 4.0 introduces Riverbed’s agentic framework, enabling authorized AI-driven actions, intelligent workflow creation, natural language interaction, and personalized operational experiences across IT roles.

Riverbed Q – The conversational front-end for autonomous IT

Q delivers a conversational interface that allows users to tap into the power of AI across IT operations. Designed to meet users where they work in the applications they use the most, such as Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Slack and many more. Q integrates with existing collaboration and operational tools, enabling personalized, conversational experiences that accelerate investigation, simplify workflows, and drive action.

Riverbed AI Assurance – AI observability and control

AI Assurance, another DEX industry exclusive from Riverbed, will introduce AI observability

capabilities made possible by Riverbed’s decades of deep application performance management expertise. AI Assurance will help organizations monitor AI adoption, shadow AI usage, operational cost, and agentic behavior as AI becomes increasingly embedded across enterprise workflows and operations.

Aternity Replay 2.0 – Fleet-wide experience visibility

Aternity Replay 2.0, another DEX industry exclusive from Riverbed, extends replay capabilities from individual user sessions to fleet-wide visibility across enterprise applications. Delivered as a new Unified Agent module, Replay 2.0 enables IT teams to see what employees experienced, accelerating root cause identification without requiring users to reproduce issues.

Aternity High Frequency Analytics – Fine-grained troubleshooting at 1-second resolution

High Frequency Analytics is a new Unified Agent module that will deliver fine-grained telemetry capture at 1-second resolution across devices, applications, and network data. Designed for advanced troubleshooting, it helps IT teams identify short-duration and intermittent issues often missed by traditional telemetry collection intervals.

APM+ – Deep application intelligence for digital experience

APM+, another Riverbed innovation unique to the DEX market, brings deep application intelligence directly into IT operations and help desk workflows. Built on Riverbed’s application performance management expertise, APM+ connects application behavior and transactions to employee experience, helping IT teams accelerate root cause identification across enterprise applications.

Riverbed Data Express – High-speed data movement for AI operations

Introduced in October 2025, Riverbed Data Express Service helps organizations move operational and AI data at up to 10x the speed of traditional solutions. New SaaS capabilities now enable high-speed data movement between AWS, Oracle OCI, and enterprise data centers, helping customers reduce transfer bottlenecks and achieve up to 30% cost savings.

“The Riverbed Platform has transformed how we monitor our environment, providing full fidelity visibility and unified observability across networks, applications, and end user experience,” said Douglas Horner, SVP of IM Operations at Global Credit Union.

“Building on that foundation, we have developed our AI driven operations capability to proactively diagnose issues faster, optimize performance at scale, and deliver secure, high quality digital experiences for our members. We are especially aligned with Riverbed’s Zero Disruption vision, advancing a prevention first approach that stops issues before they impact colleagues, operations, or user experience,” Horner added.

“Modern IT environments are increasingly distributed and complex. Managing hybrid work, cloud services, and AI‑assisted workflows requires IT to shift its focus from ‘zero tickets’ to ‘zero disruption,’” said Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst at theCUBE Research.

“Riverbed is driving this prevention-first approach by combining full‑fidelity telemetry across devices, networks, and applications with experience insights. Together, these capabilities enable IT teams to improve visibility across complex, distributed environments while accelerating the identification and resolution of issues before they affect employee productivity or customer experience,” Laliberte concluded.