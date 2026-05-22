New infosec products of the week: May 22, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ASAPP, Babel Street, CTERA, Forward, Riverbed, and Trust3 AI.

Babel Street targets AI-driven threats with new agentic investigation capabilities

Babel Street has launched Insights Investigator, a new agentic capability that puts tradecraft-trained AI agents at the front edge of investigative work while ensuring analysts remain in control of scope, logic, and outcomes of their missions. As part of the Babel Street Insights platform, Investigator represents a shift from search and AI-assisted queries to analyst-directed, AI-executed investigations.

Trust3 AI focuses on AI agent risks with MCP Security layer

Trust3 AI has announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security, establishing a new standard for safeguarding enterprise agentic AI workloads. This solution forms a key capability within Trust3 AI’s enterprise agent control plane, empowering security and governance teams with a unified trust layer to seamlessly and safely connect AI agents with vital business data, applications, and systems.

CTERA brings AI insights and automation for unstructured data

CTERA has announced the launch of CTERA InsightAI, an agentic AI intelligence layer for the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. The new capability is designed to help enterprises understand, manage, secure, and optimize unstructured data environments. CTERA InsightAI adds AI-driven insights and automation to data operations, expanding traditional data observability capabilities.

Forward launches Predict to test network changes before deployment

Forward has unveiled Forward Predict, a new capability that allows organizations to evaluate the impact of network changes before deployment. By testing proposed changes against a digital twin of the production network, Forward Predict helps identify potential issues before they reach live environments and supports safer network operations at scale.

Riverbed introduces new Aternity tools for autonomous IT operations

Riverbed has announced new capabilities for Aternity designed to support autonomous IT operations for digital experience management. The updates help digital workplace teams move toward prevention-focused operations through broader visibility, context-aware intelligence, and governance controls that support automated workflows.

ASAPP expands adversarial testing for enterprise AI systems

ASAPP has launched Continuous Red Teaming, a new capability that integrates adversarial AI testing directly into ASAPP’s model evaluation framework. The new capability is built on Promptfoo, an AI security platform that helps enterprises detect and address vulnerabilities in AI systems during development.