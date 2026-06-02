OpenAI brings frontier AI to existing AWS environments

OpenAI frontier models and Codex are now available on AWS, giving customers access to OpenAI capabilities within AWS environments and the controls needed to move more quickly from evaluation to deployment.

OpenAI capabilities on Amazon Bedrock

These capabilities are available through OpenAI models on Amazon Bedrock, a platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale. The platform enables teams to build AI applications using AWS-native security and governance controls.

Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI (Source: AWS)

Bedrock Managed Agents combines OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities with AWS infrastructure, making it easier for organizations to build and deploy AI agents in the cloud.

The service uses the OpenAI harness, which helps agents execute tasks faster, improve reasoning, and maintain direction during long-running workflows. AWS provides infrastructure, security, governance, memory, identity, and orchestration capabilities within the customer’s environment, reducing operational overhead and helping teams move from development to production more quickly.

Codex on Amazon Bedrock helps developers write, review, debug, and modernize code within the tools and environments they use to build and ship software.

Customers can deploy OpenAI models through Amazon Bedrock within AWS environments using existing security, governance, and compliance controls.

“As customers begin using these capabilities, the AWS path helps reduce friction around procurement, security review, and production readiness. By making OpenAI capabilities available within familiar AWS environments, organizations can spend less time navigating operational barriers and more time building,” OpenAI said.

Daybreak and future AWS integration

OpenAI and AWS plan to continue bringing new advances to Amazon Bedrock, giving teams a path from evaluation to production using existing AWS infrastructure and controls.

The companies also intend to make specialized offerings such as Daybreak, OpenAI’s cybersecurity initiative, available through AWS, enabling security teams to adopt AI-assisted software defense through their governance, procurement, security, and operational frameworks.