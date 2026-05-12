OpenAI’s Daybreak uses Codex Security to identify risky attack paths

OpenAI Daybreak is the company’s cybersecurity initiative focused on building AI-assisted software defense into the development process from the start. It combines OpenAI models, Codex Security, and cyber-focused GPT-5.5 variants to help organizations identify, validate, and prioritize software vulnerabilities.

How Daybreak identifies exploitable vulnerabilities

Daybreak builds editable threat models from a company’s code repository, analyzes realistic attack paths, validates likely vulnerabilities in isolated environments, and helps teams focus on exploitable issues instead of noisy alerts.

“Daybreak combines the intelligence of OpenAI models, the extensibility of Codex as an agentic harness, and our partners across the security flywheel to help make the world safer for everyone. Defenders can bring secure code review, threat modeling, patch validation, dependency risk analysis, detection, and remediation guidance into the everyday development loop so software becomes more resilient from the start,” the company said.

Organizations can request a Daybreak assessment from OpenAI that includes a vulnerability scan. Pricing details have not been disclosed.

OpenAI offers three levels of access. Default GPT-5.5 for general-purpose, developer, and knowledge work, GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber for verified defensive work in authorized environments, and GPT-5.5-Cyber for specialized authorized workflows with stronger verification and account-level controls.

OpenAI prepares rollout of cyber-capable AI models

The company said it is working with industry and government partners while preparing to deploy more cyber-capable models as part of an iterative deployment approach.

“We are excited to partner with OpenAI to gain access to the Trusted Access for Cyber program. Frontier models are fundamentally changing vulnerability management, and early access enables us to adapt proactively. The adoption of these capabilities will be critical for enterprise security teams,” said Boaz Gelbord, chief security officer at Akamai Technologies.