Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 9, 2026

Application Security Architect

INTENSITY Global Group | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Architect, you will design secure application architectures, perform threat modeling and security assessments, define security standards and controls, integrate security into the SDLC and CI/CD pipelines, support application security tooling and incident response, and guide engineering teams on secure development practices.

Application Security Engineer

HealthHero | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle by embedding automated security testing into CI/CD pipelines, driving secure coding practices, managing application vulnerabilities, and supporting regulatory, clinical safety, and compliance requirements.

Cloud Security Engineer

XM | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and secure cloud infrastructure, implement and assess security controls, monitor and respond to threats and vulnerabilities, support disaster recovery and data protection initiatives, develop cloud security policies and standards, and provide security guidance to stakeholders and end users.

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Cybersecurity Compliance Lead

Nordic Semiconductor | Norway | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Compliance Lead, you will lead cybersecurity compliance and certification programs, drive regulatory readiness and process improvements, manage certification initiatives and external relationships, oversee team growth and resource planning, and collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to integrate compliance requirements into business and product operations.

Data Security Operation Specialist

ByteDance | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Data Security Operation Specialist, you will oversee data security governance and controls, manage security incidents and response activities, integrate security into business systems and emerging technologies, conduct risk assessments and threat analysis, and strengthen organizational data protection capabilities.

Deepfake Defense & Digital Forensics Analyst – Intermediate (AI Community)

TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Deepfake Defense & Digital Forensics Analyst – Intermediate (AI Community), you will analyze AI-generated media to identify signs of manipulation, evaluate the resilience of biometric systems against deceptive inputs, and document forensic findings to improve detection capabilities and security safeguards.

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Dev Sec Ops Engineer – Level 2 (TS/SCI)

Lockheed Martin | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Dev Sec Ops Engineer – Level 2 (TS/SCI), you will integrate security into cloud-native development and CI/CD pipelines through automation, apply security best practices and risk management principles, collaborate with development, operations, and security teams, and ensure compliance with regulatory and governance requirements.

Information Security Engineer

Medpace | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will monitor and respond to security events, manage security tools and access controls, support audits and compliance activities, investigate security concerns, produce technical documentation, and contribute to enterprise security initiatives and technology deployments.

Information Systems Security Engineer I

Reflexive Concepts | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Systems Security Engineer I, you will design, implement, and validate security controls for mission-critical HPC environments, supporting Assessment and Authorization activities, STIG compliance, and boundary security.

Lead Security Engineer

Thesis Care | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Security Engineer, you will define and execute the security strategy, secure cloud infrastructure and development practices, lead compliance initiatives and audit readiness, oversee incident response and resilience efforts, and partner with internal stakeholders and customers on security matters.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

OSI Systems | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and implement enterprise security solutions, manage security controls across multi-cloud and SaaS environments, assess and mitigate risks, support incident response, oversee security platforms and service providers, and develop security standards, processes, and procedures.

Senior Information Security Risk Analyst

Pinnacle Method Consulting | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Risk Analyst, you will assess and manage information security risks, conduct business impact assessments, coordinate governance initiatives, develop risk and compliance documentation, and apply frameworks such as NIST CSF and ISO 27001 to support organizational security objectives.

Senior Reverse Engineer

Neural Solutions | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Reverse Engineer, you will analyze complex networked code bases to understand functionality, identify vulnerabilities, and support security operations by collaborating with analysts and contributing independent technical analysis to customer projects.

Senior Security Software Engineer

General Motors | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Software Engineer, you will lead the design and implementation of authentication, authorization, and access control solutions, drive security reviews and remediation, develop cloud-native microservices and APIs, define API standards and documentation, and make key architectural decisions for services running on public cloud platforms.

Specialist Cybersecurity Risk Management

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist Cybersecurity Risk Management, you will assess and manage information security and third-party risks, monitor risk remediation efforts, support offensive security assessments, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and standards such as ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS.

Threat Emulation Engineer IV

Edward Jones | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Emulation Engineer IV, you will design and execute threat detection assessments by researching adversary techniques, developing emulation tools and tests, validating defensive capabilities, documenting results, and supporting incident response exercises and threat emulation operations to strengthen organizational readiness.