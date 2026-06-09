Google patches Chrome zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-11645)

Google has fixed 74 vulnerabilities in Chrome, including a high-severity zero-day (CVE-2026-11645) that has been exploited in the wild.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2026-11645 exists in the wild,” the company said in a Monday security advisory.

The fix has been shipped in Chrome 149.0.7827.102/.103 for Windows and macOS and Chrome 149.0.7827.102 for Linux, with the update rolling out to users over the coming days and weeks.

About CVE-2026-11645

CVE-2026-11645 is an out-of-bounds read and write vulnerability in V8, Chrome’s JavaScript engine, that can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the browser’s sandbox via a crafted HTML page.

Google has not disclosed additional details about the patched zero-day or its in-the-wild exploitation, a standard practice when addressing actively exploited vulnerabilities.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google noted.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

The vulnerability was reported to Google on April 27, 2026, by an anonymous researcher who received a $55,000 bug bounty for responsibly disclosing the flaw.

CVE-2026-11645 is the fifth Chrome zero-day vulnerability Google has fixed in 2026. Previously patched flaws include CVE-2026-2441, CVE-2026-3909, CVE-2026-3910, and CVE-2026-5281.