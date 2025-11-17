The tech that turns supply chains from brittle to unbreakable

In this Help Net Security interview, Sev Kelian, CISO and VP of Security at Tecsys, discusses how organizations can strengthen supply chain resilience through a more unified and forward-looking strategy. Kelian also shares how new technologies and a blended view of cyber and physical risk are changing the way teams think about strategy and long-term planning.

What are the most common misconceptions you see when organizations begin developing a supply chain strategy?

When organizations begin crafting a supply chain strategy, one of the most common misconceptions is viewing it as purely a logistics exercise rather than a holistic framework that spans procurement, planning and risk management.

Another frequent misstep is underestimating the role of technology. Digital tools are essential for visibility, predictive analytics and automation, not optional. Equally critical is recognizing that strategy is not static, it must evolve continuously to address shifting market conditions and emerging threats.

Finally, prioritizing efficiency over resilience is a false trade‑off, lean operations without redundancy leave businesses vulnerable to disruption.

These principles apply equally to cybersecurity, where resilience demands layered defenses, adaptive response plans and continuous monitoring to safeguard interconnected supply chains. Physical and digital resilience are inseparable, and organizations that integrate both will be best positioned to thrive amid uncertainty.

How should organisations integrate cyber and physical risk into a unified supply chain resilience strategy?

Resilience comes from treating cyber and physical risks as one integrated challenge. That means embedding security into every layer of the supply chain, from vendor onboarding to logistics execution, while leveraging advanced visibility tools and zero trust principles.

Our approach combines continuous monitoring of digital vulnerabilities with contingency planning for physical disruptions, supported by adaptive playbooks and secure collaboration across partners. By unifying these domains, organizations can anticipate and recover from cascading threats, ensuring operational continuity and trust throughout the supply‑chain ecosystem.

How do you see emerging technologies (like blockchain or digital twins) actually influencing strategic planning rather than just being buzzwords?

Emerging technologies are accelerating this transformation. Blockchain delivers transparency and trust across multi‑tier supplier relationships, while digital twins enable real‑time modelling of disruptions and optimization of decisions before they impact operations.

These tools move planning from reactive to predictive, creating a connected ecosystem where visibility, security and adaptability are built into the foundation rather than bolted on as an afterthought. This is the future we believe in, supply chains that are resilient, secure and ready for whatever comes next.

What does a realistic multi‑year supply chain roadmap look like in terms of milestones and measurable outcomes?

A practical multi‑step supply chain roadmap focuses on progressive capability building. Step 1 establishes visibility and data integration, setting baseline KPIs such as on‑time delivery and inventory accuracy. Step 2 introduces automation and advanced analytics to improve forecasting and reduce cycle times. Step 3 embeds resilience measures, supplier diversification and cyber‑physical risk controls, with metrics for risk reduction and recovery time. Step 4 advances toward predictive and adaptive capabilities via technologies such as digital twins and blockchain, driving continuous improvement and sustainability.

This roadmap evolves alongside market conditions and emerging threats, ensuring supply chains remain agile, secure and future‑ready. Each step must link to measurable outcomes such as cost‑to‑serve reduction, improved service levels and resilience scores, so progress is transparent, and ROI is evident.

How do you get executive buy‑in for investments that strengthen resilience but don’t show immediate cost benefits?

Executive buy‑in for resilience investments begins with reframing the conversation from cost to value. We position resilience as a strategic enabler rather than an expense by linking it to business continuity, customer trust and competitive advantage.

Instead of focusing solely on immediate ROI, emphasize measurable risk reduction, regulatory compliance and the cost of inaction during disruptions. Use real‑world scenarios and data to show how resilience safeguards revenue streams and accelerates recovery when crises hit. Engage executives early, align initiatives with corporate objectives and present resilience as a driver of long‑term growth and brand reputation.

When leaders recognize resilience as protecting both performance and shareholder confidence, investment becomes a strategic imperative rather than a discretionary spend.