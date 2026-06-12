Authorities dismantle crypto laundering service that moved €336 million for cybercriminals

An international law enforcement operation has dismantled a cryptocurrency laundering service linked to ransomware groups and other cybercriminals that processed more than €336 million in illicit funds.

The domain seizure notice (Source: Europol)

Europol said the service, known as AudiA6, is suspected of laundering cryptocurrency obtained through ransomware attacks and other forms of cybercrime between 2022 and 2025.

“The suspects behind ‘AudiA6’ are also believed to have administered the dark web cybercrime forum ‘Dark2Web’, a criminal marketplace used to advertise illicit services and connect cybercriminal actors worldwide,” Europol noted.

AudiA6 marketed itself on cybercrime forums as a cryptocurrency mixing service. Customers allegedly received laundered funds within about an hour, with the operators charging fees of 3% to 10% for the service.

The investigation uncovered more than 6,000 Know Your Customer (KYC) records linked to money mule accounts used to move illicit funds through cryptocurrency exchanges. Europol said the service was linked to at least 15 international investigations.

During a coordinated operation on June 10, two alleged administrators were arrested in Georgia, three properties were searched, more than 30 servers were seized, 25 domains were taken down, and Telegram accounts linked to the service were blocked.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of more than 80 vehicles and multiple properties in Georgia. Approximately €692,000 in cryptocurrency was frozen and more than €86,000 in cryptocurrency was seized.

Europol noted that the operation built on an earlier investigation by Polish police that led to the arrest of a Ukrainian suspect in September 2025. Investigators examined electronic devices seized during the arrest and used the information to identify other people allegedly involved in the money laundering network.

The investigation involved the U.S. Secret Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Polish Police, Europol, Eurojust, and other international law enforcement partners.