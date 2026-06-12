Product showcase: Avast One turns scam screenshots into actionable security advice

Avast One Free combines privacy, security, identity monitoring, and performance tools in a single platform. The app is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Checking the device for security and privacy issues

After installing it from the App Store, I ran Smart Scan, which reviews device and privacy settings and identifies areas that require attention. The feature provides recommendations that help users improve their security posture and device configuration.

The scan found no issues on the tested device and showed that essential protections were enabled. It also highlighted additional features, including email breach monitoring, scam protection, Wi-Fi scanning, and private photo storage.

Web Guard helps block malicious and fraudulent websites before they load. Scam Guardian uses AI-assisted detection to identify suspicious messages, links, and other content associated with phishing and fraud attempts.

Web Guard analyzed hundreds of links during testing and reported no detected threats. The feature runs in the background and helps prevent access to phishing pages, fraudulent websites, and other unsafe destinations.

Putting Avast Assistant to the test

Avast Assistant is an AI-powered tool that helps users understand security alerts, evaluate suspicious messages, and find information about privacy and online safety without leaving the app. To test it, I uploaded a screenshot of a recently received scam message. The assistant identified it as a potential fraud attempt, explained the indicators that raised concern, and provided guidance on how to verify the claim and avoid further interaction with the sender.

The app also includes Device Security, which checks for issues such as outdated operating system versions and missing device protections. During testing, it verified that the device was running the latest iOS version and that a passcode was enabled.

Network Inspector evaluates Wi-Fi networks and helps identify unsafe connections. It scanned the connected network, verified that it was password protected, and showed that encryption was enabled. The feature also recommends when VPN protection should be used.

Hack Alerts allows users to monitor email addresses for exposure in known data breaches. After adding an email address, the feature identified previously compromised accounts and displayed information about the affected services, helping users determine where passwords should be changed or additional security measures applied.

Final thoughts

Avast One Free was straightforward to install and use, with features that are easy to find and understand. While the app includes protection against common mobile threats, Avast Assistant stood out during testing by helping explain suspicious content and providing guidance on what to do next. Users looking for a mobile security app that combines protection, monitoring, and assistance in a single interface may find it worth considering.