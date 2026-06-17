Product showcase: From phishing texts to risky Wi-Fi, Norton 360 Deluxe watches the gaps

Norton 360 Deluxe combines device security, scam detection, web protection, and VPN privacy in a single subscription that covers up to five devices. It is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Setup and first impressions

After downloading the app from the App Store, users can complete the onboarding process in a few steps. They can activate a free trial, select a protection plan, and access key features from a centralized dashboard. The app displays protection status, scam protection tools, Wi-Fi security monitoring, VPN controls, and security reports in an interface that requires minimal setup.

Scam Protection includes Norton Genie, Safe Web, and Safe SMS.

Safe Web analyzes websites and warns users about potentially malicious or fraudulent pages before they visit them. During testing, it scanned hundreds of URLs and reported detected threats along with browsing activity statistics.

Safe SMS extends protection to text messages. Using AI, it analyzes SMS content for signs of fraud and phishing, helping users identify suspicious messages before clicking links or sharing information.

Another feature is Ask Genie, Norton’s AI-powered scam assistant. Users can submit screenshots, URLs, or message content for analysis and receive explanations of potential risks. During testing, Genie correctly identified a phishing SMS impersonating a Croatian traffic authority and explained the indicators that suggested the message was fraudulent.

Wi-Fi security and VPN protection

Wi-Fi Security evaluates wireless networks and provides recommendations for safer connections.

Users who frequently connect to public hotspots can use the built-in Secure VPN for encrypted browsing and location selection through a simple connect/disconnect interface. The app also displays VPN status, connection duration, and virtual location details.

The Smart Scan feature evaluates device settings and security posture, identifying missing protections or confirming that no risks were detected.

Device Security checks items such as operating system updates and passcode protection, helping users maintain a secure mobile environment.

Norton also includes Secure Calendar, which monitors calendar events for suspicious links and alerts users to potentially risky invitations. The feature addresses a tactic in which attackers distribute malicious links through unsolicited calendar events.

Conclusion

What stands out about Norton 360 Deluxe is its focus on scams. Features such as Ask Genie, Safe Web, and Safe SMS help users check suspicious messages, links, and websites before interacting with them. Alongside device security checks, Wi-Fi monitoring, and VPN protection, the app covers the types of threats people are most likely to encounter on their phones.